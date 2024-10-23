An X follower pointed me to this PrePrint.

What a bombshell!

The tweet cuts off the title so here it is in full.

Here is the link to the PDF

So the SV40 Enhancer that Pfizer injected into billions of people without consent at 60 Billion copies per dose is a little mutation factory. It recruits a cytosine deaminase AID which is part of the APOBEC pathway.

Granted, this paper focuses on the effects of SV40 Enhancer induced mutation on SV Large Tumor Antigen (which is NOT in the Pfizer vaccine), the paper does make reference to the capacity for mutation to fall outside of SV40 T-Antigen and other viral infections can increase the rate of mutation.

While this is speculative, we must keep in mind that we shouldn’t be left to speculate what this superfluous sequence does as its not needed in the Pfizer vaccine. And Pfizer didn’t just give us an average SV40 Enhancer. They turbo charged it 5X with 2 copies.

This might explain why we see SNPs in the vaccine sequence only when its transfected into human cells. We witnessed this with OVCAR3 cell lines and with Colon Cancer Biopsies.

Is this a wrong time to remind people that Pfizer dropped $43 Billion on a cancer company called SeaGen?

Or the blood cancer company Trillium Therapeutics

This is what moving at the speed of science looks like.

Step 1) Call up your Gene Therapy Program for a few plasmids

Step 2) Obtain liability waivers and mandates for your products.

Step 3) Pay to silence dissidents on social media. Own the MSM.

Step 4) When possible pay off the NIH in form of Royalties for the vaccines. Need them to chirp on your side.

Step 5) Get former FDA heads on your BOD and on MSM.

Step 6) Hand out awards to everyone involved

Step 7) Buy Cancer companies to profit from the mess you created.