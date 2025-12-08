Both may be Cats but they are not the same

One thing we learned early on with testing these vials is that while both Pfizer and Moderna have a KAN gene, their DNA sequences are entirely different.

>BioNtech KAN gene-

ATGATTGAACAAGATGGATTGCACGCAGGTTCTCCGGCCGCTTGGGTGGAGAGGCTATTCGGCTATGACTGGGCACAACAGACAATCGGCTGCTCTGATGCCGCCGTGTTCCGGCTGTCAGCGCAGGGGCGCCCGGTTCTTTTTGTCAAGACCGACCTGTCCGGTGCCCTGAATGAACTGCAAGACGAGGCAGCGCGGCTATCGTGGCTGGCCACGACGGGCGTTCCTTGCGCAGCTGTGCTCGACGTTGTCACTGAAGCGGGAAGGGACTGGCTGCTATTGGGCGAAGTGCCGGGGCAGGATCTCCTGTCATCTCACCTTGCTCCTGCCGAGAAAGTATCCATCATGGCTGATGCAATGCGGCGGCTGCATACGCTTGATCCGGCTACCTGCCCATTCGACCACCAAGCGAAACATCGCATCGAGCGAGCACGTACTCGGATGGAAGCCGGTCTTGTCGATCAGGATGATCTGGACGAAGAACATCAGGGGCTCGCGCCAGCCGAACTGTTCGCCAGGCTCAAGGCGAGCATGCCCGACGGCGAGGATCTCGTCGTGACCCATGGCGATGCCTGCTTGCCGAATATCATGGTGGAAAATGGCCGCTTTTCTGGATTCATCGACTGTGGCCGGCTGGGTGTGGCGGACCGCTATCAGGACATAGCGTTGGCTACCCGTGATATTGCTGAAGAACTTGGCGGCGAATGGGCTGACCGCTTCCTCGTGCTTTACGGTATCGCCGCTCCCGATTCGCAGCGCATCGCCTTCTATCGCCTTCTTGACGAGTTCTTCTGA

>Moderna KAN gene-

ATGAGCCATATTCAACGGGAAACGTCGAGGCCGCGATTAAATTCCAACATGGACGCTGATTTATATGGGTATAAATGGGCTCGCGATAATGTCGGGCAATCAGGTGCGACAATCTATCGCTTGTATGGGAAGCCCGATGCGCCAGAGTTGTTTCTGAAACATGGCAAAGGTAGCGTTGCCAATGATGTTACAGATGAGATGGTCAGACTAAACTGGCTGACGGAATTTATGCCACTTCCGACCATCAAGCATTTTATCCGTACTCCTTATGATGCATGGTTACTCACCACTGCGATCCCCGGAAAAACAGCGTTCCAGGTATTAGAAGAATATCCTGATTCAGGTGAAAATATTGTTGATGCGCTGGCAGTGTTCCTGCGCCGGTTGCACTCGATTCCTGTTTGTAATTGTCCTTTTAACAGCGATCGCGTCTTCCGTCTTGCACAAGCGCAATCACGAATGAATAACGGTTTGGTTGATGCGAGTGATTTTGATGACGAGCGTAATGGCTGGCCTGTTGAACAAGTCTGGAAAGAAATGCATAAACTTTTGCCATTCTCACCGGATTCAGTCGTCACTCATGGTGATTTCTCACTTGATAACCTTATTTTTGACGAGGGGAAATTAATAGGTTGTATTGATGTTGGACGAGTCGGAATCGCAGACCGATACCAGGATCTTGCCATTCTATGGAACTGCCTCGGTGAGTTTTCTCCTTCATTACAGAAACGGCTTTTTCAAAAATATGGTATTGATAATCCTGATATGAATAAATTGCAGTTTCATTTGATGCTCGATGAGTTTTTCTAA

You cannot get a BLAST alignment between these two DNA sequences and even at the amino acid level the 2 genes are only 35% identical. This is a not a good outlook for making a single set of qPCR primers that targets both Moderna and BioNtech KAN genes.

The BioNtech sequence is 99% identical to Neomycin resistance genes.

And the Moderna gene is 99% identical to aminoglycoside O-phosphotransferase.

Description from Claude-

Looking at your BLAST results, you’re asking an excellent question about the kanamycin resistance genes in the BioNtech and Moderna plasmids. Let me analyze what you’ve found:

Your BLAST Results:

Image 1 (likely Pfizer/BioNTech):

Match to aminoglycoside O-phosphotransferase APH(3’)-Ia from E. coli

99% identity (260/263 amino acids)

This is the APH(3’)-Ia variant

Image 2 (likely Moderna):

Match to NlucP2A-neomycin [synthetic construct]

99% identity (263/264 amino acids)

This appears to be a neomycin phosphotransferase II (NPT-II) variant

Are These Different Genes?

Yes, these are two different kanamycin resistance genes , though they’re related members of the same enzyme family (aminoglycoside phosphotransferases or APH enzymes):

APH(3’)-Ia (Pfizer):

Phosphorylates kanamycin at the 3’-hydroxyl position

Also confers resistance to neomycin, but kanamycin is the primary substrate

Common in bacterial plasmids

NPT-II/NeoR (Moderna):

Also an aminoglycoside 3’-phosphotransferase

Primarily known for neomycin resistance, but also works on kanamycin

The “NlucP2A” prefix in your result suggests this may be part of a fusion construct

Commonly used in mammalian cell selection

Why Only 35% Amino Acid Identity?

This relatively low identity (despite both being kanamycin resistance genes) indicates:

Different evolutionary origins - They likely evolved independently or diverged significantly Same mechanism, different implementations - Both phosphorylate aminoglycosides but may have: Different substrate preferences

Different catalytic efficiencies

Different optimal expression conditions Functional convergence - Different protein sequences can achieve the same chemical reaction through different structural solutions

Do They Disable Kanamycin Through Different Mechanisms?

No, they use the same basic mechanism (phosphorylation), but:

They may target slightly different positions or have different substrate specificities

The 35% identity suggests significantly different protein structures achieving the same enzymatic function

Both add a phosphate group to the antibiotic, preventing it from binding to bacterial ribosomes

This is actually quite interesting from your DNA contamination research perspective - it shows that Pfizer and Moderna used different genetic toolkits when constructing their plasmids, which could have implications for residual plasmid detection and quantification strategies.

Would you like me to search for more specific information about the functional differences between these two kanamycin resistance variants?

So if you are not careful … Like the Sensible Biotech funded Ach’s Group…

You end up with qPCR results that don’t make any sense over the KAN gene.

The Ach’s group didn’t account for this in their pejorative preprint where they accused us of being “anti-vaxxers spreading misinformation” and their KAN qPCR assay is meaningless.

Irony!

They chest pound about their brilliant adherence to the ScienceTM only to publish a gaff of a paper that shows they can’t event design primers correctly.

The primers in yellow (Ach’s Preprint paper below) can’t be found in the Moderna reference sequences we built so they applied KAN primers designed off of BioNtech to Moderna qPCR which failed to amplify. They fowled up one primer in the ORI as well.

Do to this difference in KAN genes, early on in our experience with this problem, we moved our plasmid backbone primers to the Plasmid Origin of replication as we could find identical DNA sequences between the two plasmids and this would make for a far more versatile comparative qPCR assay. The Ori assays are adjacent to KAN. They are better markers for the plasmid DNase digestion as they are the same sequences in both Moderna and BioNtech and are also not protected my modRNA in the IVT reaction. We had to do the same thing with the spike assay as the sequences are not identical between BioNtech and Moderna but they are close enough that you can find primers that amplify both. So now we have identical assays targeting both Spike and Ori in both vendors plasmids. Its important to have level of control in qPCR so results can be quantitatively compared between manufacturers.

Moderna’s plasmid is smaller and has no SV40 and the KAN gene primers in Pbiv don’t work on Moderna.

So brace yourself for people criticizing figure 1 in our paper. They will try to squid ink the topic by claiming we didn’t actually measure KAN. We measured Ori… But that is because there is no Universal KAN gene assay that can be made that detects both Moderna and BioNtech. You can certainly make a KAN BioNtech and a KAN-Moderna specific assay but then you have to prove those two assays which are in fact different behave the same. By focusing on Ori, we survey the same question but with primers that are IDENTICAL between the two plasmids thus it is a controlled approach.

This does beg the question if the TGA is even aware of this as they only list 1 KAN assay in their documents and if they use it on the wrong vaccine, they likely wont get any signal at all.

They wont be the first to make this mistake. We made it early. I wrote about it in my substack. The same substacks that the Ach’s group likes to chastise as not being peer reviewed, contained data that would have prevented them from making the same public mistake years later.

In a final note…

Pay attention to the ColE1 Ori.

It has a known mammalian promoter right next to spike so this residual DNA is very likely to get turned into RNA once in your cells.