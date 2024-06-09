Jessica Rose did a great distillation of jargonized dsRNA substack.

The TL/DR is that the regulators are quite concerned about dsRNA. The pharmas are codon optimizing their modRNAs to make dsRNA for stability purposes and then using an irrelevant ELISA assay to pretend its not there.

The proper assay to test for dsRNA is to use the enzyme that utilizes dsRNA as a substrate (RNaseIII), not some antibody designed not to see it.

This comes right on the heels of the 9th Circuit ruling that the ‘vaccines’ are not vaccines. This will have profound legal consequences as it eviscerates Jacobson vs Massachusetts.

In 2021, I warned folks that this was not a vaccine but a Prodrug.

The shills came out in force to declare this was not a prodrug despite it fitting all definitions of such.