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wesley mcdonald's avatar
wesley mcdonald
8h

Man. I will have to wait for Dr Rose to translate this down into something a bit closer to my level of understanding. However, based on her last translation of your work with LIDAR, and this amazing piece of work, I am compelled to say Thank You Sir. Thank you for your persistence and effort in developing the methods and evidence needed to sort out this great vaccine mess. You are a great American. I think you are. If you are not an American you are nevertheless a great person in my eyes.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
9h

This paper must have taken a ton of time, research, investigation and effort to write, unlike the regulators. Are regulators missing the point on purpose? It’s best not to know attitude? They must wonder why there’s so many injuries which aren’t being justified by their assays? I guess they just determine that people are incorrectly linking blindness, transverse myelitis, kidney failure, cancer, strokes, myocarditis, heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, myasthenia gravis, Bell’s palsy +++. Hopefully someone somewhere will put their thinking caps on and take your lead. Thank you Kevin.

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