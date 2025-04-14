This week we heard of a Cannabis Safety Testing company (BelCosta labs) being shut down by the DCC for a series of alleged violations.

This is unfortunate as the unbanked Cannabis markets have been largely eclipsed in market share by Hemp companies which perform no safety testing, are banked and enjoy interstate commerce and lower taxes. As a result of this regulatory arbitrage, the cannabis market has come to a grinding growth halt while all the money has moved into the hemp industry.

Since the ‘Pharm’ Bill of 2018, companies have been exploiting a loop hole that allows 0.3% Delta-9 THC products to be designated as hemp and federally legal. As a result companies are selling 24% THCA flower that is under 0.3% Delta-9 THC. This THCA quickly converts to THC upon burning and thus is psychoactive and now sold in gas stations, and online with limited age checks. The other loop hole that is exploited is that you can chemically convert CBD into Delta-8 THC which is not listed or ever synthesized by the plant. This is also psychoactive although people claim its half as psychoactive as Delta-9 THC.

This has led to the proliferation of smoke shops using tobacco licenses to sell psychoactive cannabis and its become quite a remarkable growth market in all of the Red states that still maintain Delta-9 THC prohibitions for recreational use.

This has led to an increase in google searches for THCA flower which is currently classified as hemp and distributed online via the US postal system.

A few executives of Cannabis MSO (Jushi) are discussing this conflation on this recent cast about 20 mins in.

I gave a presentation on the technical details of microbial testing recently on the Cannabis Science and Tech forum.

Not surprisingly, the zero safety testing Hemp industry is now lobbying against the recreational legalization of the plant derived Delta-9 THC as they don’t like the competition. Accusations are flying that the FL Amendment 3 vote was infused with $10M from the hemp industry to kill the legalization of the safer plant derived cannabinoids so the gas station synthetics could continue their gig.

In place of Delta-9 THC, they can sell Delta-8 THC, THCA flower or vape pens with THCP (30X more potent than Delta-9 THC). Some of these shops even sell 7-OH (Mitragynine- opiate replacement from Kratom) and Amanita mushrooms (Muscarin) sometimes infused with these flowers or vape pens.

HempHoax.com ran testing on over 100 samples from this market and the results are a nightmare. Most have Pesticides and 95% had synthetic cannabinoids sprayed on them.

So tell your family and friends to avoid gas station hemp like gas station sushi. Unfortunately this message didn’t get out in Rhode Island where a 27 year old woman recently died from a Hemp gummy laced with Fentanyl.

This repeated itself on a 25 year old who took a 500mg hemp gummy in Georgia.

These are sold online under the 2018 Farm bill.

So its very odd that the DCC is choosing to close down a reputable cannabis safety testing lab while these hemp markets are booming.

What was the nature of the violation?

There were some clerical foot faults which I’m sure the lab will address quickly but also some of the technical concerns regarding THC testing and microbial testing. These are worth discussing in more detail.

BelCosta was flagged for reporting a 24% THC product?

Is this abnormal?

Fortunately, at Medicinal Genomics we have collected lab testing data from 14 states with the help of MCR labs and put this data into an easy to use Shiny app that allows the marketplace to understand what is normal.

In the state of Massachusetts we have THC testing results for ~4,000 THC tests run every month and there is nothing abnormal about a 24% THC test. Yes, some labs repeatedly test a bit higher than others and this is area of the field the industry is trying to standardize. I’d be far more concerned if the product had THCP on it as its 30X more potent and people are not expecting that as its frequently mislabeled as THCA. This is not to distract from the lab shopping controversy we have in the safety tested cannabis markets but the most egregious form of lab shopping is to sell something as hemp where no testing is required.

As for the alleged Aspergillus false negatives, BelCosta claims to have ~%1 microbial failure rate (Personal communication).

The Aspergillus failure rate does vary by state but 1% is not out of line. Oregon is an outlier as they only ran the tests for a few months and the labs were not all in spec. You will also see in many states that newly adopt testing that the failure rates go down over time as the grows learn to adapt to the new regulations. States like NV and MI have been running the tests the longest with the largest datasets (200K-600K tests) in very different climates.

You’ll notice we don’t have California data in here as the state has not been as transparent with FOIA of Cannabis testing data.

Nor has the state been very transparent with what methods they are using to make accusations of labs missing Aspergillus. It is believed they are using this Thermo Kit which is not commercially available. It has known off target hits.

California FOIA did provide some weekly summary data.

This is a 62Mb zip file of 100s of PDF files that don’t have test level details but do have information on the total number of microbial fails each week.

The only problem is that we have to comb through hundreds of PDFs to extract the data.

This is where ChatGPT comes in to save the day. I simply uploaded the zip file and asked for it to extract all the data and make some plots on failure rates and 20 minutes later we have some answers. The microbial failure rates are all trending below 1% since 2021 so the BelCosta 1% failure rate is not out of spec with these data.

You can also ask it to pull out heavy metal and pesticide fails. Pesticides are a big deal. They enrich in vape pens and some form hydrogen cyanide when smoked (Myclobutanil).

Here is the excel file if you like to parse it.

So at a high level, there is no evidence that BelCosta is out of spec for microbials or THC values based on these data. We do not have all of the data related to this but I think its helpful to put the 10,000 foot industry trends on the table. The good news is that the fail rates for microbials, pesticides and heavy metals are declining over time and the industry is getting cleaner. This is a sign the regulations are working to clean up the supply chain as seen in Canada where 92% of the black market is pesticide positive while only 6% of the legal market is pesticide positive.

Yes, the DCC can resample items months later on the self and get different results. This is not surprising or indicative of fault at BelCosta.

Things can grow on the shelf and the 1g of material tested from ~15 pound batches is bound to lead to some batches exhibiting sample to sample variance with organisms like Aspergillus that are known to clump.

For this to stand legal scrutiny, the DCC will need to show multiple samplings at the time of the sample being tested. Testing different samples months later is not a fair way to scrutinize labs.

The DCC will need to have their methods public and reproducible by third parties like an AOAC certification. They will need to confront accusations of contamination in their own laboratories. They will need to confront the known limitations using Bruker Mass Spec as an Aspergillus speciation tool. Many of the amino acid sequences in Aspergillus are conserved so one must go a layer deeper and read the DNA to really speciate these. DNA has synonymous SNPs which can split closely related species.

Its vitally important that the DCC have their methods public and be using assays others labs can purchase so they can benchmark themselves to the regulators in real time and not after their lab has been closed. Likewise, the lab testing data should be public for all labs to monitor if they are in spec or out of spec in real time and not face end of business interventions like this a year after the event.

At the same time, the DCC is a welcomed participant in this economy. No such thing exists in the hemp industry and that appears to be a disaster soon to tarnish the entire cannabis industry as most of the public cannot discern the different regulatory channels in place in the cannabis/hemp markets.

As much as I love how chatGPT saved us weeks of headaches combing through cumbersome PDF files, it shouldn’t be this hard.

As it stands, I’m a bit suspect of the California data provided as it doesn’t pass a rudimentary data forensics analysis using Benford’s Law. I’m not certain what to make of this yet other than the data provided to the public via FOIA has non normal distributions of digits.

In summary, we need lab to lab Proficiency testing to sharpen our tools in the cannabis industry but draconian shut downs like this will only pressure more cannabis companies to exit to the hemp markets. You cannot have credible secret shopper programs using secret methods. No one wants to be held to secret regulatory standards that can randomly strike you with recalls when a more friendly banked industry awaits them in the hemp market. Chevron doctrine suggests this type of arbitrary regulation is unconstitutional and any lab that can afford such a law suit will likely prevail.

We need the same regulations on hemp and cannabis. This two tiered system is already creating a flight of companies out of the cannabis markets and this will drain the tax coffers the DCC relies on.

In my humble opinion, they should be spending 90% of their time regulating the untested hemp markets while encouraging the cannabis testing labs to sharpen their tools. Failure to do so is already decaying the cannabis tax base in California ($606M) and spells the end of the revenue stream they rely on to regulate the industry.

