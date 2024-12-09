brought this

to my attention. If you want to witness all 5 plays being conducted at once, follow the DNA contamination story.

You can see this manifest in this recent rebuttal from Konig et al

VaccineMole did a great thread on this.

I already did a substack on this paper being invalid as they used an EtOH precipitation to prep the DNA and this loses most of the small DNA in the process. Konig et al highlight another important obfuscation that exists in the paper.

First take note the Journal Shenanigans.

Nice Screen Play you got there.

After the Steer Review, they bring out two more plays:

The Fake and The Diversion

Then Konig et al expand on what are the guidelines for measuring such DNA. Is qPCR sufficient (No).

Konig also digs in on their use of Phenol/Chloroform and EtOH precips. She also points out that these steps were superfluous to use after RNase Treatement. You can add RNAse to the DNA standards and precisely know how much it inhibits or inflates the picogreen signal and the enzyme works in water so it can be run realtime in the same picogreen reaction vessel as the measurement is being taken. You can collect time courses of elimination to validate the assay.

They also underscore that fluorometry is the approved methods by the European Pharmacopeia

VaccineMole then digs up the other play:

The Fix

The group that funded the study also funded BioNtech

See how that works.

We left out The Blitz.

I think people have seen plenty of this on X. From my home address going for sale on Twitter to being tossed in TwitMo for pointing out the NIH was lying when they claimed the mRNA was natural while collecting $400M in modRNA vaccine royalty. Natural RNAs cant be patented. Only man modified ones can be and thus their patent would be invalid if they were deemed natural. These Blitz plays are abundant during COViD with front line physicians getting delicensed and smeared.

What I didn’t see coming was the on-side Blitz after posting this substack

This created a fury of misinterpretations of the work.

I guess Ben didn’t read the part of the paper at the end that showed Putative integration events of BNT162b2 into Chromosome 11. I didn’t lead with this in the paper as I’m not confident these are driver mutations. Their copy number is low and the 2 other plasmids were much more of surprise finding.

I also think the whole debate on integration is a goal post shift. The crime is committed upon cytosolic uptake as that alone can trigger cGAS-STING and lead to cancer. Wether it integrates or not is nice eye candy for a journal but its allowing the pharmaceutical industry a hall pass on LNP transfection of DNA with mammalian origins of replication. These plasmids do not need to integrate to replicate. There is no reason for mammalian origins of replication to be present in the vaccine.

And I didn’t block Ben over some cunning inquiry of our controls. He blocked me when I critiqued his botched attempt to claim the C19 virus genome was never properly sequenced.

Ben then sent a fraudulent cease and desist letter to my employer to get the above thread taken down. He tried to claim I doxxed him despite his twitter handle having his name in it previously. He had my private email but chose to send the letter to our company email address to get the whole companies attention. After this I did in fact block him.

Denis Rancourt joined in.

Denis’ work, while I’ve pointed people to it a few times, has been refactoring government provided data (horribly paraphrasing his work) to show us and them how much they are lying. I welcome it but if Public Health Officials are lying about how they present the data, I’ve lost confidence they aren’t lying at steps further upstream in the collection of the data.

If you trust centralized government data… fine. I’ve appreciated

approach to this. Get the data that has the strongest recourse for breaching; Death Records. Since there is no HIPAA after death, these records can be triangulated to VAERs to ascertain if COVID was the real cause of death or did VAERs have evidence of their vaccination that was left off the death record. A rich source of the data comes from this, like acute renal failure and cancer rates in any given state.

My only critique to Denis work has been where it intersects with my specialty: DNA sequencing. Can viruses pandemic? If you leave the politicized and mutagenic word “pandemic” out of this, and ask can 30Kb molecules of RNA traverse the globe in short order, the answer is clearly yes.

I prefer decentralized base chain data that is collected via 10s of thousands of independent researchers each using different methods to demonstrate viruses spread. The DNA sequencing data is as raw as it gets for monitoring this. This is several levels below the political reinterpretation and reporting of such data. Less hands have touched it. Each PCR is validated with whole genome sequencing to be on target not some PCR mirage. You can collect these 9M genomes at the NCBI SRA. I’ve downloaded the EMBL version of it and its 250Gb. This was required to investigate a spike plasmid (pCMV-Spike) we recently found in a tumor biopsy. This spike sequence wasn’t codon optimized and was 7 SNPs away from Wuhan-1. This might help ‘time’ when the plasmid was made and we now know it was before the alpha-beta split.

I think Denis raises important points regarding this 30Kb RNA and its contribution to disease having been greatly exaggerated through iatrogenic means. These are points I raised from the start of the pandemic but I disagree that its harmless.

I would encourage he consider Butler et al that sequences all the RNA in patients and finds the C19 RNA higher in copy number than any human transcript in many patients. It requires ATP to write RNA. Its literally written into the code as adenosine in RNA.

This is the proof of work of evolution. You don’t make aberrant transcripts for fun or you will fail to propagate advantageous messages. At a bare minimum its consuming excess ATP in the cell. All health and well being comes from ATP. Its the base currency unit for energy in the cell and to claim this depletion is harmless in light of this doesn’t resonate from a cellular biology level. Physicians continue to report how COViD manifests like a mitochondrial disease; the very organelle that manages ATP synthesis.

So if there is something spreading around the world that saps my ATP, I’m not going to argue with people over the definition of a pandemic. I’m going to avoid it.

The Butler paper goes on to demonstrate spike protein co-located with these viral RNAs using the spatial transcriptomics. A very interesting paper.

The impact of C19 is not zero and that story has yet to fully play out if any of these sequences are amyloidogenic or drive cancer. The spike protein alone downregulates P53.

As for the plasmid DNA-

I have been clear in most podcasts or media appearances that even if they clean up the DNA, the modRNA platform is not out of the woods. The clinical implications of the DNA contamination work are still unknown but we have guidelines that have measured this in animal trials (Sheng-Fowler and Keith Peden), we also have clinical trials in humans that have measured other plasmid based gene therapies.

In this trial, ex-vivo transfection and reintroduction of the patients cells with plasmids lead to thousands of integration events per patient with a 10% hematologic cancer rate.

These are lentivirus plasmids that are designed to integrate. And they did so in 99% of patients thousands of times. I doubt the SV40 plasmids in Pfizer have this integration frequency but I’m willing to bet its not zero.

This wasn’t convincing for Denis and we are now in the Reversal of the burden of proof stage. We need an RCT to determine if this undisclosed contaminant is in fact harmful despite there being clear regulatory guidelines they are in violation of. Outdated guidelines that don’t consider LNP protection of the DNA.

.

We can see low levels of BNT162b2 sequences a year later in a cancer biopsy. This alone is a record. The longest RNA/DNA persistence data is Roltgen at 60 days. RNA and DNA clear from the blood quickly as it has a high turnover rate. Finding it a year after vaccination in a colon tumor biopsy that is spike IHC positive should raise alarm bells. As should the Chakraborty paper finding it in 3 different studies blood sequencing projects. Kammerer et al also demonstrate spike exosomes being exported from vaccinated cell lines. Exosomes are exhaled and secreted on the skin. Its unkown if these exosomes also packaged DNA or RNA. I suspect they do just like BNT162b2 positive extracellular vesicles found in breast milk (Hanna et al, Hanna et al).

We can respectfully disagree on where to go from here. These vaccines never went through a proper DBRCT clinical trial. To imply any studying looking at harm is to be held to higher standards than the acceptance criteria seems dogmatic and a reversal of the burden of proof. These sequences were never disclosed to the regulators and they are being found in blood studies and now tumor biopsies.

At the very least the DNA represents a forensic marker for Pharma malfeasance that is decentralized and easy to read with the very qPCR infrastructure used to track the pandemic. They cant get the DNA out of vials or the patients and if you want to prove harm, you’ll be best suited with DNA evidence in court.

Literature to consider on the harms.

Duncan et al- Hematologic Cancer after Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy

Sheng-Fowler on the 10ng limit- Issues associated with residual cell-substrate DNA in viral vaccines

Kwon et al- The Cytosolic DNA-Sensing cGAS-STING Pathway in Cancer

Drayman et al- p53 elevation in human cells halt SV40 infection by inhibiting T-ag expression

Dean et al- Sequence requirements for plasmid nuclear import

Lim et al- High spontaneous integration rates of end-modified linear DNAs upon mammalian cell transfection

Senigl et al- The SV40 virus enhancer functions as a somatic hypermutation-targeting element with potential tumorigenic activity

Chakraborty et al- The bloodstream of mRNA vaccinated individuals (both Pfizer and Moderna) shows DNA expression vector contamination, including SV40 and kanamycin-resistant gene sequences