I had the pleasure to Fly to the Netherlands to attend the Back to the Future conference. I’m bit delayed on reporting on this as I caught a nasty cold on the way back and had to power through an additional flight to Ohio on the return leg. I really didn’t sleep much for 4 days as I’ve lost my ability to sleep on planes these days.

I’ve been nursing myself back to normal for a few days and felt it was time to publish the slides for the presentation.

The Galleries below don’t seem to have held them in the right order but the presentation above should clear that up. Robert Malone posted a PDF that might be easier to work with.

Slides 1-9

Slides 10-18

Slides 19-27

Slides 28-36

Slides 37-45

Slides 46-51

The video should be live in a few weeks once we find a platform that wont ban it.

Looks like a version of the video is live for now.

Hoping it can fit on my Primal/Nostr account. You’ll notice its 51 slides which is a bit tight to get through in 35 minutes so there were a few calls from the audience to ask me to slow down:). I wanted to honor the time for the Q&A so I ran through some slides faster than anyone could read on fly but here are the receipts for anyone who wants to dig into this deeper.

It was a very productive meeting and I finally met many people who I only know through X but now know their real names:) Its reassuring to realize you are not alone in an echo chamber speaking to bots.

In other news, most of my social media accounts now have impersonator accounts. LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram have all fired up accounts with pictures of mine lifted from X to con users into scams. The only accounts I really spend anytime on these days are Primal/Nostr and X. Primal has cryptographic keys so you can confirm real accounts. A few people reached out to me on X this week mentioning they were unfollowed from my account. I’ve noticed the follower account decline so the shadow banning continues on the “Free Speech” platform. This is one reason Im spending more time on Primal as there is no center to that relay system and no algorithmic adjustments to followers.

I am not selling anything. The only topics I post on are Covid madness and CannMed related topics.

CannMed is being held at Lake Tahoe this year, June 15-18th. This is our 10th year running this conference. You will meet a vibrant network of Physicians, Nurses, Patients, Analytical Chemists, Growers and Genomic jocks that get together to figure out how to breed and test natural forbidden products and make them safe. This community was horse pasted decades ago and has learned a thing or two about how to legalize state by state and build a testing QA/QC infrastructure without a central authority.