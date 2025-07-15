Nepetalactone Newsletter

Deep Dive
3d

That was an awesome presentation you gave, Kevin!

It reminded me of Blaise Pascal, who once wrote a letter to someone and said that, if he had more time, he would have made the letter shorter. That's because it takes intelligence to be able to say a lot with just a few words.

Your presentation is one of the very best in this regard, possibly in history, because it said so much -- and said it in an understandable way -- in the time that it took to give. Few speeches that short have ever been so consequential.

Viking
3d

Great article Kevin and company!

I pray this system you guys want to implement can be done quickly for everyone’s sake on this planet, especially my beautiful wife that is on perinatal dialysis at the moment and has to deal with the Canadian so-called health system🥲

