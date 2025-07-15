I jumped on a Red Eye from San Juan to Prague to catch the tail end of this 8,000 person conference. The Cannabis and Hemp industries are both about $34B per year industries. Combined they are just over and estimated $60B annual market.

To put this into perspective, Bitcoin trades $43B every day. So I jumped at the opportunity to present to an audience that has the tools to fix peer review and Gutenberg the currently scientific citadel.

I had a few snafus. Knowing airlines these days, I recorded my presentation in advance in the event flights were delayed and I missed my slot. I was right after headline Keynote from Michael Saylor. He went 4 minutes over and they asked me to compress my talk by 4 minutes as I went up on the stage. No big deal. Ive shuffled many presentations on the fly in the past but the presentation I gave, I failed to delete the slide timings from the video form it and the presentation kept marching to beat of the old drummer. So there are some slide burbs in here..

Not to worry. Efrat Fenigson offered to slow this down and expand on this at the Trezor.io studio. That expanded version is a real heater of a discussion and we’ll have that live shortly.

Efrat also hosted a Panel Discussion after this.

This is the community that can decentralize scientific publishing. They have the technology and the economic force to sink the traditional publication system.

Stay Tuned. There will be a 2hr long discussion on this topic at the Trezor.io studio.

