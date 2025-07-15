I jumped on a Red Eye from San Juan to Prague to catch the tail end of this 8,000 person conference. The Cannabis and Hemp industries are both about $34B per year industries. Combined they are just over and estimated $60B annual market.
To put this into perspective, Bitcoin trades $43B every day. So I jumped at the opportunity to present to an audience that has the tools to fix peer review and Gutenberg the currently scientific citadel.
I had a few snafus. Knowing airlines these days, I recorded my presentation in advance in the event flights were delayed and I missed my slot. I was right after headline Keynote from Michael Saylor. He went 4 minutes over and they asked me to compress my talk by 4 minutes as I went up on the stage. No big deal. Ive shuffled many presentations on the fly in the past but the presentation I gave, I failed to delete the slide timings from the video form it and the presentation kept marching to beat of the old drummer. So there are some slide burbs in here..
Not to worry. Efrat Fenigson offered to slow this down and expand on this at the Trezor.io studio. That expanded version is a real heater of a discussion and we’ll have that live shortly.
Efrat also hosted a Panel Discussion after this.
This is the community that can decentralize scientific publishing. They have the technology and the economic force to sink the traditional publication system.
A few photos from Prague
Turn this up
Stay Tuned. There will be a 2hr long discussion on this topic at the Trezor.io studio.
If you dont have a Trezor, you should get one. Great way to store BTC off the internet.
If you want to support the sequencing of the vaccine injured… Hit this BTC address. If you look at our background you will see we have productively delivered on past Crypto funded projects seen here.
Also seen at the Medicinal Genomics CIBR web site.
That was an awesome presentation you gave, Kevin!
It reminded me of Blaise Pascal, who once wrote a letter to someone and said that, if he had more time, he would have made the letter shorter. That's because it takes intelligence to be able to say a lot with just a few words.
Your presentation is one of the very best in this regard, possibly in history, because it said so much -- and said it in an understandable way -- in the time that it took to give. Few speeches that short have ever been so consequential.
Great article Kevin and company!
I pray this system you guys want to implement can be done quickly for everyone’s sake on this planet, especially my beautiful wife that is on perinatal dialysis at the moment and has to deal with the Canadian so-called health system🥲