This was an excellent 2 hour discussion on my BTC Prague Keynote address.

We covered a lot of ground and even got into methylated plasmid DNA, Peer Review, The PubSmear retraction mob, the similarities between BTC proof of work and DNA replication, Information theory and Austrian economics.

can fix peer review and de-Fiat Science. Watch the video to understand why this is so pressing and how the BTC community can really save science with censorship resistant ledgers.

I think its the best summary of the state of the pandemic-vaccine debacle yet.

The editors did a great job getting the slides from the BTC Prague talk embedded in this discussion and improved their clarity quite bit. The raw slides can be found here.

There is a Bitcoin address in this video for anyone who wants to contribute to sequencing that can help better understand the risk of these vaccines. When ever you have presentations that have BTC addresses in them, you have to take precautions to protect against people circulating versions of the video where they Photoshop a new BTC address into the video in an attempt to redirect the donations to their own address.

To protect against this we have Stamped this presentation onto Bitcoin with Open timestamps. The Open timestamps OTS file can be found here.

If you see any version of the video that doesn’t have the above SHA256 hash, the video has been tampered with.

The QR code should match this BTC address.

bc1qnmmfqdh60qzpfjgljyanwqz6p0vwed4f78ewdz

If you are uncertain, its best to use the address above or in the below QR-code.

Funds from this address will go towards sequencing the vaccine injured to better understand the impact of plasmid DNA in the mRNA vaccines. Results will be published on Substack, Nostr/Primal, OSF.io and potentially in peer reviewed journals.

Here is a link to the video with Efrat Fenigson.

Let me know what you think in the comments.