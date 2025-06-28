Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
1d

Interesting about the male genetics being important. Deviating from Nature seems to cause problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
1d

It would be interesting to know, how many types of the plants, are being genetically modified, for some 'special features', for example? ARe there maybe some 'glyphosate resistant'?

Years back I met Prof Don Huber from Purdue who did very extensive research about glyphosate, and one outcome of it was.., fusarium infestation. One of his interesting talks is here:

https://paradigmchange.me/huber/

Years back I got 5 seeds from a coworker who used to grow it, and since CBD tinctures were making wonders for many clients, I started to grow it too, for tinctures. The favorite application, anti-itching extract. Works great. Need to try infusing it into oils for topical applications.

The hemp history is so rich, yet it is sad to see what is being done with it. Btw. this year crop is ZERO, the one outside growing plant in a pot, disappeared over night. Something must have a great dinner I guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture