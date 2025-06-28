I’ve been on the road for a few weeks planning and attending CannMed 2025 and BTC Prague.

Many updates here.

We submitted a new PrePrint recently.

This was highlighted on the Society for Cannabis Clinicians (SCC) website. It was in response to an industry organization that represents Cannabis growers (CIAO). They made an appeal to the Society for Cannabis Clinicians to perform no safety testing on cannabis. They initially focused on eliminating Aspergillus testing but the arguments they use would wipe out all safety testing in the Cannabis space. Its historically expected behavior. We saw this with Tobacco companies getting physicians to support the safety of cigarettes and thankfully the SCC is an open minded organization and entertained our counter-points from an equally conflicted organization. We make Aspergillus tests so naturally we have an opinion on the topic but as you will see from the paper, we have been advocating for getting rid of many of the microbial tests in the cannabis safety market as they cannot be clinically defended and look like industry boondoggles.

Its an important read as it speaks to Koch’s postulates and Bradford Hill’s tenets of causality but also highlights how far industry organizations will go to exaggerate the pain of safety testing.

We had Two Posters to present and an Oral presentation at CannMed25

The first was a study where we sequenced 34 Cannabis genomes from the Hemp market and compared them to 16 Cannabis Genomes from the Regulated Massachusetts market. These genomes were evaluated for their THC/CBD genetics and their genetic veracity in terms of labeling. We also looked at their microbiomes, pesticides, heavy metals and cannabinoid content. TL/DR, the Hemp market has no genetic veracity. Samples ordered twice from the same vendor were not the same genetics. The samples were highly contaminated with Aspergillus compared to their regulated counterparts and the none of the Hemp samples were in fact hemp. 4 were sprayed with Synthetic Iso-Delta8 THC. This has been reported before in HempHoax.com.

These hemp samples are being sold under the 2018 Farm Bill loop hole where CBD is being acid catalyzed into a library of Cannabinoids described in Mark Scialdones paper. This loop hole is sourcing hemp into gas stations and smoke shops in the states that have not yet legalized the natural plant.

Another study we presented was a genetic bottleneck that is now quite obvious with all the cannabis genomes sequenced to date. Cannabis breeders often use silver nitrate to arrest the ethylene pathway and force the plants to hermaphrodite. This makes females plants express male flowers that can self polinate and deliver only female XX seeds. This ensures the S1 generation of seeds only sprout as females and since only female flowers make high levels of cannabinoids this is a very attractive breeding plan. However, the Y chromosome is the largest cannabis chromosome and this breeding strategy results in a genetic bottleneck with very little diversity in the PAR locus on Y and X. This 30Mb region recombines during male meiosis.

To prove this, we sequenced 90 male and female Cannabis genomes and looked at the heterozygosity genome wide and the heterozygosity in the PAR locus (Pseudo Autosomal Region) known to recombine between X and Y. Indeed we can see lower heterozygosity genome wide in Females and Lower Heterozygosity in the PAR locus.

Once my Oral presentation is Live on CannMed 2025 videos website, I’ll be certain to post it. It expands on the Hemp vs Cannabis testing disparties and the negative impact of the Farm bill on cannabis safety testing.

Another Poster that digs into this cannabis safety testing data was presented by MCR labs. THC on the label is getting inflated as grows shop around for labs willing to inflate the results. So when you hear about THC content going up and being different today than in the 60s, keep this in mind.

Also keep in mind that 60% THC hash has been around for thousands of years so the people making this prohibition argument are making a fuss about Miller Lite losing market share to IPAs while Everclear has been around since Prohibition.

While the verdict is still out on Thigmomorphogenesis in terms of cannabinoid and terpene production, this is important data to collect.

Phylos doing interesting work on pinning down genetic traits for autoflower, hermaphrodite heritability, plant height and varin production.

Does Grafting Cannabis offer benefits.

Does Iso Delta8 THC even hit CB1 receptors? Not really.

Cannabinoids and Anxiety

Elderly Cannabinoid Use and improved cognition

McLean Hospital also sees improved cognitive performance with Cannabinoids

And improvement outcomes as an opioid replacement.

Cannabinoids and menstruation

Alternative emulsified delivery systems.

Speaking of emulsified cannabinoids, Howard Han is really good at making them.

Ketamine therapy survey

A few talks that peaked my interest.

Zamir Punja performed a massive microbiome study with next gen sequencing and Electron Microscopy. We learned some new things about where some of the major microbial contaminants are coming from.

Curing does reduce the fungal reads.

Fusarium, Alternata, and Penicillium dominate. Aspergillus is a minor.

Penicillium survives the curing step while Trichoderma does not.

This is the real bombshell.

If you also sequence the substrate, you can see some of the plants were doomed from the start. Fusarium and Penicillium are in the Coco choir and carry through to flowering.

So where are they in the plant? EM for the win!

The spores are being carried from the roots, through the vasculature of the plant and into the flowers.

Mycelium in the plant.

Fusarium can quickly fill a tissue culture cleaned Meristem.

Trichoderma can push it back

Part B will cover a few of the other Genomics talks.

Stay Tuned.