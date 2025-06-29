There were a few more talks that warrant their own substacks as they were impressive enough on their own that I felt I had to break this CannMed summary into multiple posts. One was recently featured in Nature. CannMed has parallel speaking tracks so any given attendee can only really witness half the conference. This meant I had to choose between the genomics tracks and the medical tracks which was a hard sacrifice.

I will likely post a Part C of this thread once the videos are live and I have a chance to look over all the medical talks.

Todd Michael gave a great talk on a Cannabis Pan Genome which involved the long read sequencing of over 190 Cannabis genomes.

It was debuted in Nature last month.

As a point of reference we performed this type of PacBio sequencing on 3 genome in 2018 and added in 42 cannabis genomes surveyed with short read ILMN sequencing but these Illumina sequences had to be mapped to the 3 Long Read Jamaican Lion genomes to make any sense of them and we could not hunt for structural variations very effectively with that data.

Todd Michael is from the Salk but I used to work with him back in the SOLiD days while he was at Rutgers. He was one of the earlier users of the platform and did some novel work on DNA barcodes and RNA.

So what is a Pan Genome? Its the De Novo assembly of 100 or more genomes from a species in attempt to capture all large scale genetic variation in the species. When you sequence a single trio as we did in 2018 with Jamaican Lion, you build a reference genome that all other short read sequencers can map to but if your reference genome is missing large chunks of the genome, you will have short reads that find no home in your genome.

Some plant species have very plastic genomes where one hemp cultivar may have large chunks of the genome that don’t exist in drug type cannabis. This can create holes in you understanding of the sequencing data.

First course of business was to see if the THCAS and CBDAS loci was the same throughout all the genomes.

These cannabinoid synthase genes are buried in a LTR repeat forrest and exist in a tandem array of synthase genes where most are pseudogenes (broken). There is another region of the genome that appears to govern the potency of expression of these genes. Due to the nature of this hall of mirrors like quality of transposons, this has traditionally been one of the hardest regions to sequence in any genome.

Most cannabis genomes in the past made the mistake of focussing on Female Type III cannabis (CBD) as this was deemed hemp and less controversial.

Type I cannabis = THCA dominant

TypeII cannabis.= THCA and CBDA dominant

TypeIII cannabis = CBDA dominant

TypeIV cannabis - THCA and CBDA knockouts- only produces precursor CBGA

TypeV cannabis - Cannabinoid knockout. No CBGA, THCA or CBDA. Only Olivetol.

The challenge with sequencing only females is you lack the largest 100Mb+ Y chromosome. The challenge with working with only CBD hemp (Type III) is that the majority of the cannabis market is actually THC focused so you lack the genetics of the most important trait. This is why we focused on a Jamaican Lion trio with Male and Female Type II plants back in 2018.

Todd Michaels paper went even further and included Autoflower (Day Neutral) genetics and propyl cannabinoids (varins). He also threaded in the Jamaican Lion genomes for comparison.

One of the most remarkable findings is that the Cannabis genome has no centromeric repeats. Just high GC regions that behave like centromeres. He knew of only 1 other plant genome that had this.

Todd also confirmed that the telomeres are all 40-60kb. Our sequencing back in 2018 also found some 42kb telomeres but some of the chromosomes had shorter ones (2-3Kb) which was confusing. After their more comprehensive assembly work they confirmed that all chromosomes had 40-60kb telomeres and these are some of the longest they have seen in any plant. Much of the industry relies on cloning and telomere decay was always a concern.

They lined up many of the genomes to look for Structural variation (SVs) on Chromosome 1 and Chromosome 7.

The Y chromosome stands out as being the largest chromosome, while Chr.1 has the highest gene density.

This was refreshing to see. We had presented at a PacBio conference in the Netherlands many years ago on the Jamaican Lion genome having an absurd level of Structural Variation but we were the only group that had assembled trios at that time and it was somewhat hard to believe. Todds group saw the same thing across many more genomes.

Some of this variation is seen in the Cannabinoid synthase cluster which has made this region a bit tricky to compare between genomes. Much of this SV is a result of all of the LTR transposons in the genome that enable the genome to shuffle much more than through meiosis alone. But the few active expressed THCAS and CBDAS genes have lower variation over all. This is expected as these are the genes under the most selective pressure in the genome.

The region can be distilled into a few haplotypes.

They then identified a second locus for Varin production. These are cannabinoids with 3 carbon tails and have very unique pharmacological properties. THCV is showing promise for appetite suppression.

I got pulled out of his presentation at this point to help get a few Ubers organized for family members departing but look forward to seeing the rest of the presentation once live at the CannMed site.

This really puts cannabis on the map as being one of the better characterized crops in the world. Its a massive feat. Our Trio cost around $50K to sequence and analyze back in 2018. This was funded by a cryptocurrecny crowd funding by DASH. Sequence and assembled and preprinted in 5 months. At todays rates, they were getting $800 genomes with the $800K PacBio sequencer. 200 of these likely cost $200K in sequencing chips alone plus an $800K sequencer and probably $1M in analysis and compute time. This project was started 4 years ago as the preliminary results were presented by Seth Crawford at CannMed 2022 in Pasadena.

You can see back in 2022 we were still struggling to make sense of the THCAS cluster.

We now have a great resource for mapping over 1244 whole genomes we have sequenced with Illumina (Kannapedia.net) to see if there are any novel regions of the cannabis genome that were missed my simply mapping to a trio pan genome from 7 years ago.

These are very powerful public tools for cannabis breeding. In addition to cannabis breeding (where most of the gains have been made) we are also seeing people like Michael Peterson make use of these tools to perform genome edits with agrobacteria based transformation of Cannabis.

Knocking out the cannabinoid synthase region has always been a desire to make control cannabis for cannabis studies. This would make a plant that has all the smell and aroma as cannabis but zero cannabinoids and thus offer a proper control for many cannabis studies. This has been achieved with breeding alone of Type V cannabis so its more of a proof of principle that these goals can be reached in a far more directed manner.

Some of the more promising anti-neoplastic molecules in cannabis are Cannflavin A & B but they are only synthesized in very low quantities. Here is an attempt to turbo charge flavonoid expression with a Transcription Factor (TF).

If you want the Purps, you can also turbo charge the Anthocyanin genes.

If you want Powdery Mildew resistance, you can also knock out the MLO region.

If you want customized Terpene synthase genes you, Mike has demonstrated he can also clone in those genes.

Here he drops in a Linalool synthase gene to increase the terpene most commonly known from Lavender. Other cannabis plants also make Linalool but this is an impressive edit as these are long genes.

A long list of edits have been demonstrated.

While most of these targets, breeders have already achieved through selective breeding, the technology is now honed to do things breeders have yet to accomplish. The verdict is still out if the cannabis market will accept these as the users tend to have a fear of GMOs. However cancer patients may be less picky if this is the most affordable way to get high quantities of anti-neoplastic molecules.

Im personally interested to see if some of the anti-neoplastic pathways from Cannabis closest cousin, (Hop) can be adopted. Humulus lupulus is known to make Xanthohumol and it would be great to see this in cannabis and if the honed expression systems in cannabis can make even more of that compound.

What is often under appreciated about cannabis is that it is a very impressive synthesis factory. Very few plants can make 25-30% of their weight in a desired compound like THC. If you can use that manufacturing process to make other plant based anti-neoplastic compounds, there will be no shortage of anti-cancer drugs.

The synthesis of Xanthohumol has already been cloned into yeast but like many cannabinoids, yeast base synthesis doesnt appear to keep up with the economics and yield in the plant. Xanthohumol is a prenylated flavonoid and Mike is already getting this pathway primed for such edits.

This is just a taste of what you will learn at CannMed. The other medical half of this conference focuses on how to deploy plant and fungi based medicines you can grow in your back yard. I’ll will circle back with a review once those talks are live on the CannMed videos site. You will learn from some of the worlds top experts on utilizing these medicines coupled with the worlds best analytical chemists which help ensure the purity and safety of everything this market needs to function.

This is how you decentralize medicine. Open source genomes that can be bred into medical factories under the guidance of talented and out of the box medical experts.

Next year is bound be even more earth shattering as the we are at an inflection point given how quickly this field is maturing once interfaced with AI.