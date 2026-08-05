CannMed 2026, Lake Tahoe: LIDAR presentation
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Amazing speed and specificity in PCR analysis will be placed into the hands of many.
Coverups of biotechnological malfeasance will become very difficult.
Fingerprinting of species and identification of contaminants will become faster and easier by orders of magnitude.
The potentials make my tiny brain spin.