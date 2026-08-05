Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
Aug 5

Amazing speed and specificity in PCR analysis will be placed into the hands of many.

Coverups of biotechnological malfeasance will become very difficult.

Fingerprinting of species and identification of contaminants will become faster and easier by orders of magnitude.

The potentials make my tiny brain spin.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture