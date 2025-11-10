The Children’s Health Defense conference in Austin TX was a standing room only event with close to 1000 people in attendance.

My favorite talks were from Dr. Suzanne Humphreys on the history of SV40 and Gavin de Beckers tour through the insanity of the Institute of Medicine.

Russell Brand also hosted a hilarious interview with Cherly Hines that had some spicey things to say about Macron.

A few slides from Suzannes talk.

In other news Bret Weinstein was on Joe Rogan again and spent some time spelling out the Bait and Switch and SV40 issues.

Truth Hunter had a good idea. Lets sequence an mRNA vaccine live on Joe Rogan. I’m pretty certain I can teach him to do it. This will of course beg the question why the FDA has not.

If anyone has connections to Joe, let him know my offer stands. If he would prefer to sequence a cannabis or psilocybe genome live, I can arrange for that as well but I think the audience seems to be more interested in how to sequence a vaccine and what little is involved.

I assure you we can easily load up a flow cell in 1st 30 minutes of the show and then just let the ONT system spit out reads for the next 2 hours and improve the coverage as the show goes on.

I think the DNA prep and library construction steps are best done in advance as they require a small $5K fluorometer, Heat block and sometimes a small epifuge for EtOH precips but the actually loading of the flow cell and sequencing can be easily done onsite with a USB stick sized sequencer attached to my computer.

Reads will roll off in real time and we can map and align them to the vaccine references on the fly.

For those that want to follow along, now would be a good time to download your copy of the Integrative Genome Browser from the Broad Institute.

You will want this BNT162b2 vaccine genome reference file for Pfizer.

Here is a BAM file for our latest sequencing run.

And its Index File

IGV needs a minimum of 3 files to Load.

1)Reference genome file.

2)BAM file.

3)Bai (index) file.

You may optionally want to load these 2 Feature BED file into IGV as well.

Methylation annotation of the Dam/Dcm Methylation sites.

Download these 5 files and see if you can open them up in the IGV browser using their File open and Genome load functions.

You will only need to load 2 files. The Reference Genome and the BAM file but IGV will throw an error if the index file is not present in the directory from which you load the BAM file.

Let’s hope for best and see if this happens!