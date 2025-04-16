Many of us have cheered on the change in management at the NIH, HHS and FDA. It certainly is good to see the recognition and promotion of the more rational pandemic voices. But few of us would wish such torture on good souls. There is always an undercurrent of guilt, rejoicing in your colleagues being promoted to perform the bloody and potentially fatal surgery of cleaning up these agencies. In absence of the Trump administration pulling these popular rabbits out of a hat, some of these agencies may have become a public whipping post like the Department of Education.

So it is no surprise we see so many skeptical voices singing out science thumping songs. Priorities are refocusing on MAHA and this is an un-welcomed change by many incumbent staff who are so gravely disconnected from the people they tortured through the pandemic.

I was forwarded this David Karons post by multiple people so I sense its resonating with those who have not sorted out the root problem of the pandemic.

The NIH funded the GOF construction of the virus through shadowy grants laundered through EcoHealth Alliance. They had patents on the ‘cure’ and in their desperate attempt to rake in those royalties they needle raped the American public. Few admit to their crimes but they extended to “forceful” push back on the Great Barrington declaration and their authors. Mockery of competing generic drugs like IVM and HCQ rang from on high. In the end, the NIH pulled in over $1.2B in C19 vaccine royalty and never published an early treatment protocol for C19. It was all vaccine, all the time. They had the audacity to accuse the vaccine injured as being anti-vaxxers. The elitest resentment this incubated has not fully germinated yet as people are just waking up to the gas lighting and grift that has led us here.

Any business in the free market that got it this wrong would be bankrupt or downsizing Twitter style. Its only when corporations launder their activities through government gifted liability waivers (that also profit the government) do we see things go wildly off the rails. The FDA and NIH become a marketing arm of their Pharma partners blatantly lying to the public about IVM and how natural their mRNA is.

So when the sirens sing over the shrinking of their science you have see it for what it is.

This Congressional candidate is lost. They seem to think 354/356 drugs coming to market having NIH fingerprints on them is some sort of NIH trophy.

Its not.

It showcases how impossible it is to get a drug to market without cronyism. This statement lacks any respect for the number of recalls that occur every year and if those recalls might be the result of NIH involvement. Drugs ordained by “I am the Science” don’t graduate based on merit but on Fauci proximity.

It also lacks respect for the fact that America is over drugged and has worse health statistics than countries that spend fractions of what Americans spend.

Having NIH be a royalty partner in your drug marketing is incredibly powerful. Look how well it paid off for the $100B C19 vaccines. They can actively control the narrative, censor dissidents, reject papers and funding to anyone who offers cheaper alternatives. And if they they leverage their Editor in Chief roles at various Journals, they can even get key papers retracted pointing out cancer risks with spike protein like Eric Freed.

This harassment and censorship persists today as PubSmear is filing retraction demands every 3.7 minutes for Wafik El-Deiry. This head of the Cancer Center at Brown University has over 100K citations for his decorated career unraveling the genetics of cancer. WAF1 is gene in the P53 pathway that is named after his work. All of his illustrious career is now in shambles as the pharma mob has descended on him for making the mistake of pointing out spike protein may inhibit P53. This involves the gene WAF1 that he discovered and confirms the work Eric Freed buried a few years earlier.

This particular PubSmear user has been identified as an “investor” who has a shocking high percentage of all comments on PubSmear as documented by ScienceGuardians.

This the dark undercurrent of centralized NIH science that Dave Karson is likely unaware of as he writes about NIH Resignations lamenting a lack of “Truth and Transparency”.

Really?

Where were such noble stand-up characters when schools were being shut down and harmful vaccines were getting marched onto the childhood vax schedule while adult mandates cost 100s of thousands of people their jobs?

Let these partisan hacks slit their own throat and march out in protest. We don’t need to be subsidizing the next SSRI, Adderall, Statins, Vioxx or mRNA vaccines. These are all government pumped bags emanating from the halls of Fiat science

NIH researches who just discovered a cancer drug… Please leave. If your discovery is so valuable you don’t need tax dollars to subsidize it. The private sector will take it from here and its best you’re no longer involved as a conflicted and unaccountable government agent. Not to be cold, but if they have what they claim, they are very employable and should make a clean break instead of remaining as an inside baseball cheer leader for their invention. These inside baseball cheer leaders are the reason why Alzheimers narratives don’t age so well after 20 years. Decades of SSRI myths provoked mass manipulation of Americans neurotransmitters. Nothing more mindlessly static than statins. Jack up little Jack on amphetamines to keep them attentive in our ever boring centralized government education system. While HIV might limit the patients immune system, there is no greater immune system than the defense of this myopic hypothesis in the halls of NIH. This is why FDA approved drugs require a 5 year body pile to accumulate before action is taken.

What should horrify people about Dave’s NIH trophy is that there is gross concentration of risk with so many drugs coming out of an agency that tolerated and even preemptively pardoned “I am the Science” leadership.

The US seems to be worried about concentrated supply chain risks for chips and pharmaceuticals but wont call out the monopoly NIH appears to have on the drug approval process.

This is no trophy. Its Lysenkoism reborn with a splash of Lywokeism.

So many of the diseases this senator trolls on about are induced by NIH inventions like mRNA vaccines and untested 72 antigen vaccine schedules (Alzheimers, Childhood Type I diabetes, Cancer).

As for ‘stop treating the scientists as political enemies’… The NIH made their bed and practiced political science during the pandemic. To use this refrain post facto will only backfire.

Expect a return serve with some heat.

His closing statement was a banger.

“Compassion not conspiracy”. Agreed. Lets talk about the LabLeak and the lunacy of lockdowns, 6 Foot distancing and masks a bit more.

“Leadership not lies”. Touching but divorced from reality given you let faulty PCR protocols lead the pandemic, not decade long agreed upon epidemological principles of never quarantining recovered or symptom-free people.

Yes, the only thing more dangerous than a disease is a government that silences the people trying to cure it. If you’re still sniffing Elmers glue in the back of the class, perhaps you haven’t connected the dots on why Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Marty Makary, and RFKJr are now in charge. The government and their order following employees are were all too quick to censor and shame the people pointing out their NIH fueled follies. They are fortunate Jay is a Christian and not a vindictive person but they are unlucky in that the public has far more disdain for their pandemic overlording than the people recently put in charge. They deserve a Twitter scale re-org and they are crying about shutting down the racist DEI progams.

The centralization of science is as dangerous as the union of church and state. The argument for it requirement always rests on ‘market failure’. Private companies are too quarterly focused to invest in ‘foundational research’. I’ve touched on this fallacy many times before but the statement rests on a scam. This scam persists because the majority of NIH researchers are the most economically illiterate Dunning-Kruger camp you will ever find. They believe companies are driven by greed but the ultimate form of greed is feeding off of funding no one can protest or challenge. No tax payer gets to itemize the use of the receipts and they are thrown in jail if they refuse to contribute to the funding GOF in China. Those greedy companies can’t mandate/tax their budget and mandate their shots without government coercion facilitating and laundering the crime.

If your pursuit of the truth requires theft and coercion, you will never find it.