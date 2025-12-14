Commentary on Dr. Mack's Testimony
I couldn't let this one rest unanswered
There is one spot in her reponse that I didnt feel the need to respond to but I will here in writing.
She claims after the DNA gets into the nucleus, it gets destroyed.
Really,
Why is it being found 60 days later in Lymph nodes? (Roltgen)
30 days later in heart tissue? (Krauson)
28 days later in plasma (Castruita)
5 days later in Breast Milk (Hanna)
2-10 days later in Placenta (Gonzalez)
17 months later in cerebral arteries (Ota)
30 days later in muscle (Magen)
15 days later in Blood (Fertig)
Clearly her destruction argument is a farse.
