Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bdanzer's avatar
Bdanzer
10h

I watched the segment and was struck by the DEI-esqueness of her testimony. As a non-PhD working in academia (unemployed currently), I've witnessed the absolute destruction of science/critical thinking due to these "good at math" un-creative thinkers. I've worked with some good scientists and doctors, but it's not the majority. I wonder if she has a "Trust the Science" poster in her office while she injects babies with a bio-weapon. Probably nothing that a couple bottles of Chardonnay won't fix.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
10h

so many of Them go around lying constantly, yet never suffer consequences for it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture