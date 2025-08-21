Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
13hEdited

It is all very arcane "nice to know stuff" that may have some use in rarified circles ...

But while the experts are debating stuff like

Could a Hidden Amyloidogenic Peptide in Pfizer's SV40 Promoter Contribute to Post-Vaccine Fibrin Clots?

And while the lawyers are lawyering and the regulators are "regulating" ...

The demonic rapacious, looting and murdering pharma cartels are continuing to win because their poisonous gene modification mRNA elixirs are STILL being injected in to the arms of global humanity's innocents carrying increasingly emerging modalities of toxicity and mortal consequence and very likely carrying heritable characteristics.

IE mRNA is killing and harming us RIGHT NOW and holds promise to do so in future even un-injected generations.

WHAT MORE NEED WE KNOW?!

Why we fiddle while the health of humanity burns?!

Forest and trees folks. Till we BAN the injection of known poisonous mRNA gene therapies all these learned discussions are talking about trees and not seeing the forest is being burned down.

WE KNOW WE ARE BEING KILLED and the technical details of why, while important are almost irrelevant at this point.

If SV40 in the kill shots does not get you something else may. And it may also get your future generations.

As long as we debate details and argue the nuances of "regulation" in good faith assuming "that's the system" while they are using the system to conduct war on you they can continue injecting existential harm while we all feel we are "following the process". Meaning, pharma continues to win and loot and humanity loses

BAN THE DAM INJECTIONS! PERIOD! Then let's have parlor debates if it was SV40 or that other stuff that killed our relatives and made some wish they'd been killed.

"The process" and "the science" is a distraction if we use it to totally ignore first principles like "do no harm".

We know the dam stuff is harming big time and we know it is not likely to EVER be made safe. And even if it is made "safe" likely it will be as effective as saline. But hey, it will be safe and the looting will continue. Which of course is the point. (assuming the killing isn't the other point)

Sure, they can throw a few hundreds of billions and nuclear reactors worth of mega AI at it but dollars to donuts mRNA STILL will kill in unexpected and ingenious diabolical ways

So let's stop the dam shots because we know we should because they are CLEARLY deadly and dangerous and then we can get down in the dirt about the many ways mRNA has to kill us. Perhaps it was the SV40 and perhaps it was that other stuff. It will make for interesting detached post mortem conversation ONCE THE INJECTIONS ARE STOPPED. Like Trump keeps harping about the Ukraine war (paraphrase) "every week it continues another 5000 die". mRNA clot shot injections are something like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
12h

This is a great update. Pretty soon, the right people are gonna understand what we've been saying for years. I just hope we can save some people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture