Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
5h

Mistakes weren’t made , it was to depopulate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheFrontPorchMedia's avatar
TheFrontPorchMedia
8hEdited

This is interesting but very technical and we know that, "these people" will always deny any possibilities of yet-unknown harms. So expecting the worst is pretty rational.

I'd like to know if unvaxed show signs of "spike" or whatever the new protein is actually. What if these rouge plasmids spread somehow.

There is a smell everywhere and it's not a natural smell. It's coming from people. A separate subject but it's been around since the shots and it's not going away. Something inside of people is creating this, I believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture