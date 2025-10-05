Nepetalactone Newsletter

Brandon is not your bro
6dEdited

Thank you for what THEY did wrong 🤬(coulda, woulda, shoulda) . Thank you for leading the pack with your awesome research. 🤗. IMO , it was on purpose. Death , destruction everywhere. In my field, ….. fetal demises, placental abruptions , stillbirths, cancers … just to name a few of the horrors thrown onto mankind. 🤬 . It’s been a living hell. The ACOG still wants every pregnant women jabbed .🤬

Michelle Orfanos
6d

Kevin,

I know you are doing this for all the right reasons, and not out of any desire for recognition or praise.

Please know, however, that your work and unwavering efforts to expose the truth mean more than words can express.

You could have stopped after uncovering the vaccine contamination and moved on with your life, yet you chose to continue.

Your work and dedication has been essential in revealing and presenting clear, “science‑based evidence” that exposes the widespread deception and criminal misconduct surrounding the covid vaccine.

For that, the world owes you a deep and sincere debt of gratitude.

God Bless You.

