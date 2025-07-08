This week we witnessed anandamigo, Jikkileaks get Grok to barf up an NDA its parent company (Xai) has with Pfizer? The Grok backtracking was peculiar as it resorted to accusing the image of being manipulated when Jikky showed there were images from its predecessor, Grok3 clearly stating this. Then its accusation began to dull into some version number differential or drift issue but nothing as speculative as an image fake. It appeared to be lying about lying making for a very odd performance.

This sparked a long debate about how to prevent AI from being influenced by Pharmaco-government/Facistbook like distortions in the scientific narrative. Facebook and many social media companies jumped or were shoved into defense of the Covid narrative through centralized control of licensure or implied political backlash from the Biden administration. This failed at delivering a true narrative.

The degree to which AI harms or helps humanity will rest solely on wether its centralized or decentralized. Centralized control over the social media companies created an attack surface so large on humanity that its important we diagnose this problem from an information theory standpoint and with a darwinian backdrop.

Having 5B people take 13B shots from a liability-free mandated experimental ‘medicine’ could have been an extinction level event and we have to see this very clearly for what it is.

The root of this complex web of deception originates in the power to print infinite money. This honey pot attracts thieves but more importantly creates the mis-allocation of resources. Money stolen through inflation is redirected into arteries of the economy that Congress is vested in. Insider trading for Congress is indeed legal in the US and the Cantillon effect is in overdrive.

To ensure the participants in this grand scam stay in line, an unknown but large list of the people controlling some of these flows of new money are allegedly on an Epstein sex trafficking list that will never actually be released.

After all, its the threat of the release that enslaves the participants. To actually release the list would damage the reputation and power of the very people they have control over currently. A few may be sacrificed and replaced with others on the Diddy list. Social Media execs are allegedly involved.

No amount of voting solves this. Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss when it comes to spending printed money. This has led to a polarization of Elon Musk and President Trump.

It is clear among the economically literate members of society that the US government has only one way out this debt spiral and that is to print even more money. Nothing stops this train and this will further wipe out the middle class. The homelessness will increase. They will blame it on drugs to cover up their economic decimation that turned people to drugs.

How do you ensure AIs don’t become the most recent captive participant this epic clown show?

This is where the discussion on Decentralized AI leads into DNA replication and many of the proof of work systems seen in Bitcoin.

For those not familiar, Venice.ai is a decentralized AI built on crypto rails. This embeds pricing signals into the GPU allocations. This is an important anti-spam aspect to Information theory. Its darwinian in nature.

The AI platform also enables encrypted interactions so your work doesn’t become a honeypot for surveillance. The crypto rails are censorship resistant to protect against Gov-Bank financial sanctions or interventions. You can see how this architecture is more anti-fragile and in tune with darwinian forces. Often time these more open platforms are a version or two behind in early markets but this market is moving fast. Venice.ai was one of the first to have an DeepSeek integration.

So if want to improve AI and its impact on society, pay attention to the decentralized platforms. They have under appreciated evolutionary architecture that is more likely to produce accurate results over time. Otherwise, its “meet the new boss: same as the old boss.”