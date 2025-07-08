Nepetalactone Newsletter

MattB
3d

Had a rather rude awakening using Grok yesterday when exploring the climate change narrative around claims that the Mediterranean is experiencing what is being called a "1-in-216-billion-year event" by climate-change fanatics. The claim smelled rotten so I went to Grok to get another opinion. Big mistake! It revealed its captured nature by blaming human-generated CO2.

Despite many attempts to set guard rails to have it stop referencing the usual IPCC and govt sponsored propaganda, it doggedly stuck to its programmed CO2 mantra. So we are to believe that CO2 targeted the Med as a super heated hot spot to levels that are completely off the charts?

Clearly something else is going on and its no coincidence that the Med is also the epicenter of ocean heating located in a tectonically active, magnetically unstable, semi-enclosed basin with active subduction zones and mantle volatility according to a post by Dr Jack Kruse. How did he explain it? He didn't but added these insights to help us understand the forces at play...

"CDIGR (Core Displacement & Geodynamic Rebalancing) explains this perfectly:

The Mediterranean Sea lies directly above the:

– Hellenic Arc subduction zone

– Calabrian Arc volcanic system

– African-Eurasian compression boundary

– Gibraltar Fault pressure node

All of these are torque points in the planet’s crust — where energy from the inner Earth escapes.

As Earth’s core slowly displaces, angular momentum and internal pressure rise, forcing heat upward through thin crustal zones. This upwelling mantle heat doesn’t just warm the sea — it’s altering ocean density, magnetism, and biological life.

This isn’t from the sky."

But nope, Grok stuck with the man-made CO2 mantra till I exited it... Lesson learned. If you want the programmed propaganda truth, Grok is perfect. Actual more potentially more complex truth? Not so much...

Richard Sharpe
3d

"Having 5B people take 13B shots from a liability-free mandated experimental ‘medicine’ could have been an extinction level event..."

It might still be an extinction-level event. People seem to think of them like the asteroids that smashed into the earth at the K-T boundary, but real extinction-level events play out over hundreds if not thousands of years.

It might be 20 or more years before we start to see the true death toll from those modRNA vaccines!

