The Senate Hearing from Senator Ron Johnson was full of fireworks that included a Senator schooling a Stanford MD on how the mRNA vaccines work.

It was a shocking display of how little the vaccine defenders actually know about what they were defending. Senator Ron Johnson ended the humiliation session asking if Dr. Scott was aware of the DNA contamination and entered our paper with

and

into the

.

The paper got so much traction that its now the #1 downloaded article from Autoimmunity and among the top 1% of the 29M papers Altmetrics tracks.

The PubSmear mob mobilized immediately on a Saturday complaining about a typo in the Abstract. We had a Freudian slip and called the WHO the World Health Authorization. A group that isn’t organized and very authoritarian:). The Journal has already corrected the typo and issued a call for more papers like this.

It’s important for people to know that the PubSmear mob has placed threats on my work. This is one of their members making threats of pushing for retraction of our work back in January of 2025. This is before they have even seen the work!

You can see Twitter is still unliking many of my posts. Yes.. I do like my own posts to try to monitor which ones are being suppressed like this. When my own likes disappear, we must assume others are as well.

has been documenting this harassment network and it appears they are funded by the Arnold Foundation (Enron money)

.

As the opposition tried to fight back in the Senate Hearing, their appeals to authority were skinned alive for all to see. Twitter was aghast at the incompetence of Dr. Jake Scott who stormed into the conversation with condescending assurances and was swiftly filleted by Dr. Toby Rogers and Aaron Siri, Esq.

Senator Blumenthal spared no time calling for

termination for a 2nd Amendment tweet originally responding to gun grabber, Elizabeth Warren. The Senator lazily tried to claim Dr. Malone was posting that about the CDC shooting, despite evidence in the tweet that proved it was entirely unrelated.

Senators can’t be sued for defamation so it was a cleverly orchestrated hit job.

As the meeting concluded, Dr. Jake Scott was left playing the victim invoking the violence of the Anti-Vax movement and the CDC shooting.

Aaron Siri took none of this and fired back reminding Dr. Scott that he is in place to lecturing about civility after how society treats the unvaccinated.

The High Wire had to dissect this type of psychosis a bit more.

But they were not done. They had to dig up tweets from

making calls for a Nuremberg trial suggesting he was asking for the execution of his opponents. Blumenthal must not be aware that the trials were a reference to medical experiments performed without informed consent and was summarily put in his place by Toby’s measured response.

I think the most remarkable statement from Dr. Jake Scott is that he claimed under oath that he had 100 patients die from a virus with 0.2% mortality rate

When Jikky tried to resolve the number of patients he must have seen for a 100 to die, he reminded him of Dr. Scotts former condemnation of Azithromycin and perhaps it was his poor treatment guidelines that led his patients to slaughter. Dr. Scott deleted his Twitter account after this exchange as the audience reminded him he either lied under oath or engaged in gross malpractice.

Perhaps the most talked about part of the Hearing was

dismantling of the Dr. Scotts criticisms of the Henry Ford Study.

While this unfolded, I was contacted by the ACIP committee to go over our paper supplied them with a list of references that might help them understand the scope of the contamination.

Some references for the committee Chakraborty et al found the plasmid contamination in the Ryan and Odak studies. I went and confirmed his work. Ryan et al

Odak et al

Knabl et al.

Lee et al.

Krawczyk et al.

The last one was very helpful as there was so much DNA contamination that I was able to use that sequence to actually phase the bivalent moderna references and resubmit these sequences to NCBI. The first reference we assembled was from a bivalent vaccine and I didnt know that they changed the UTR in one of the valencies. So the assembler made a mess of that region. But the DNA from the patients (mice) was high enough in sequence coverage that I could sort this out. The Nun study from Lee et al is interesting in that the differential Gene Expression they demonstrated showed cGAS-STING activation. This is also evident in the Stills disease paper (Knabl). Very similar pathways and that disease alone could be triggered by cGAS-STING. Papers showing nucleic acid persistance. Gonzalez - placenta 2-10 days (n=2). Gonzalaz et al Castruita- Plasma - 28 days Castruita et al Hanna et al (they 2 papers on this)- Breast milk 5 days but the LOD for their qPCR in one of these papers is 440,000 molecules so likely longer if they use ddPCR or a normal qPCR assay with a LOD of 10-50 molecules. Hanna et al I dissect this paper quite a bit here as the authors really downplayed their findings- https://anandamide.substack.com/p/nursing-the-nerf Krauson- 30 days in heart tissue Krauson et al Roltgen- Lymph Nodes 60 days Ota - 17 months in cerebral arteries. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096758682500195X

And Maryanne Demasi wrote a great distillation of the recent events.

The Lousiana Surgeon General followed suit

To another win to “This Week In Vaxophilia” Dr. Ladapdo removed all Vaccine Mandates in Florida.

And with the news of the FDA zero’ing on 25 childhood deaths from the Vaccines, Stocks started to tumble.

The excitement of this week was sadly attenuated with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Something that left me upping my home security system and asking my kids to never link to me in social media.

Sometimes music brings tears. Sometimes it heals.

Stick Figure: Coming Home

Mama, mama won't you look at me

I grew up fast and my mind is free

I don't know everything

But I do remember what you said, you said Life is all about balance and redemption

Moderation, love and affection

This meditation and inner reflection

Keep the faith with your soul's intention

Let the truth shine through with your actions

Make your dreams come true with attraction

Always live your life with no regret

And don't look back but never forget

If you like this substack, Please forward it along. I was reminded I’ve surpassed my 200th article and still very few people connect this substack with me:)