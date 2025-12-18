Nepetalactone Newsletter

2d

Killer breakdown of the methodological issues with the Achs study. The ladder choice (SM1193 vs SM1213) is actualy really damning when both were available on the same page and the recommended one covers the critical <25bp range. The whole DNA prep bias toward larger fragments is a fundamental problem that should have been obvious to reviewers. I ran into similar issues with fluorometry underestimating small DNA fragments when optimizing SPRI cleanups a few yrs back, and the LNP matrix effects make this even messier than standard preps.

2dEdited

Sneaky 🤡

