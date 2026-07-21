Evolutionary information theory and how it pertains to BTCAnandamideJul 21, 20262432ShareKevin McKernan@Kevin_McKernanhttps://t.co/WcWN5rDwPl11:20 AM · Jul 21, 2026 · 319 Views2432Share
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Embryonic Heart Cells : The Demon Within
https://badprotein.substack.com/p/baby-blood
>>>>>> explain how nanoparticles can strip glycocalyx and trigger EndMT in the endothelium please
The interaction between engineered nanoparticles (NPs) and the vascular endothelium involves a complex cascade of events. When nanoparticles disrupt the endothelial glycocalyx (GCX) and subsequently trigger Endothelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition (EndMT), it represents a transition from acute physical/chemical disruption to a deeper chronic cellular reprogramming.
Phase 1: How Nanoparticles Strip the Glycocalyx
The endothelial glycocalyx is a gel-like, negatively charged layer composed of proteoglycans, glycoproteins, and glycosaminoglycans (like heparan sulfate and hyaluronan) that lines the luminal surface of blood vessels. Nanoparticles can strip or degrade this protective layer through several interrelated mechanisms:
Electrostatic Disruption and Competitive Binding: Many types of engineered nanoparticles (e.g., heavily cationic nanoparticles like those functionalized with branched polyethyleneimine) possess high positive surface charges. These particles strongly bind to the natively negative components of the glycocalyx via electrostatic attraction. This intense binding neutralizes and compresses the matrix, collapsing its brush-like structure.
Catalytic and Oxidative Degradation: Certain nanoparticles (such as specific metal or metal-oxide nanoparticles like iron oxide) exhibit intrinsic enzyme-like activities (nanozyme activity), generating localized reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as hydroxyl radicals (⋅OH). These ROS chemically cleave the delicate sugar chains and backbone proteins of the glycocalyx.
Mechanical Friction and Shear Stress Alteration: Nanoparticles alter local fluid dynamics and hemodynamics at the cell surface. High concentrations or poorly designed particle-protein coronas can create focal mechanical stress points, displacing fluid-bound domains of the glycocalyx.
Enzymatic Activation: Nanoparticle interaction can inadvertently stimulate endothelial cells or adherent leukocytes/platelets to release endogenous enzymes (such as heparanase, hyaluronidases, and matrix metalloproteinases [MMPs]), which autodigest the glycocalyx components from the inside out.
Phase 2: From Glycocalyx Stripping to EndMT Triggering
Once the glycocalyx is stripped or compromised, the underlying endothelial cell membrane—previously shielded—is directly exposed to nanoparticles, fluid shear stresses, and blood-borne pro-inflammatory factors. This triggers EndMT, a cellular program where endothelial cells lose their characteristic markers and acquire mesenchymal/fibroblast-like features.
The pathway from GCX loss to EndMT involves several sequential steps:
Loss of Mechanotransduction and Quiescence: An intact glycocalyx is vital for transmitting smooth blood flow-derived shear stress to endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS). When the GCX is stripped, mechanotransduction fails, lowering protective nitric oxide (NO) production and throwing the cell into a pro-inflammatory, stressed state.
Direct Nanoparticle Internalization & Cytotoxicity: Without the GCX gatekeeper (which normally restricts particle penetration based on size and charge), nanoparticles gain unhindered access to the plasma membrane. They bind avidly to exposed cell surface receptors and are internalized in large quantities.
Intracellular Oxidative Stress (ROS Overload): Inside the cell, high nanoparticle loads or catalytic surfaces disrupt mitochondrial respiration and stimulate NADPH oxidases, driving a massive surge in intracellular ROS.
Activation of EndMT Master Transcription Factors: The surge in oxidative stress, combined with unbuffered inflammatory signaling (such as TGF-β signaling pathways that are normally sequestered or modulated by a healthy glycocalyx), activates key transcription factors associated with EndMT, including Snail, Slug, Twist, and Zeb1/2.
Phenotypic Switch:
Downregulation: Endothelial cells lose classic markers such as CD31 (PECAM-1) and VE-cadherin, destroying tight junctions and barrier integrity.
Upregulation: They simultaneously upregulate mesenchymal markers such as α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), vimentin, and fibroblast-specific protein (FSP).
Summary Outcome
The stripping of the glycocalyx acts as the priming event that removes the endothelium's primary defense barrier. This exposes the bare cell membrane to direct nanoparticle binding and chemical irritation, setting off intracellular oxidative and inflammatory cascades that reprogram endothelial cells into a mesenchymal, migratory, and fibrogenic phenotype (EndMT).
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>>>>> where do the fibers come from?
When we talk about the "fibers" generated during Endothelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition (EndMT)—such as α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), vimentin, and fibronectin—they do not come from the outside, nor are they leftover fragments of the stripped glycocalyx.
Instead, they are synthesized de novo (built from scratch) from within the endothelial cells themselves as a direct result of cellular reprogramming.
The origin of these fibers breaks down into two distinct categories:
1. Intracellular Cytoskeletal Fibers (α-SMA and Vimentin)
Where they come from: The interior cytoplasm of the transforming endothelial cell.
How they are made: Once master transcription factors like Snail, Slug, and Twist are activated inside the cell, they bind to DNA and switch on genes that are normally silenced in healthy endothelium. This triggers the cell's internal protein-manufacturing machinery (ribosomes and the endoplasmic reticulum) to mass-produce structural and contractile proteins.
Result: These newly translated proteins polymerize and assemble into heavy actin stress fibers and vimentin intermediate filaments, giving the cell a stretched, spindle-like, fibroblast shape capable of physical contraction and movement.
2. Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Fibers (Fibronectin and Collagens)
Where they come from: Secreted outward by the newly transformed, fibroblast-like cells into the surrounding subendothelial space.
How they are made: Just like intracellular fibers, the genetic instructions to build extracellular matrix proteins are unlocked during EndMT. The cells synthesize these proteins and actively export (secrete) them across the cell membrane.
Result: Once outside the cell, these secreted proteins polymerize into insoluble fibronectin and collagen fibers, changing the local tissue architecture from a smooth, fluid-lined vascular wall into a dense, scarred, fibrotic matrix.
https://badprotein.substack.com/p/baby-blood
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sorry for the misleading tagline - it's kinda true