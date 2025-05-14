Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
3d

Great post!!

The propeller heads brought us vast monocultures and cloning that can put humanity in deep doo doo regarding the food supply. Same kind run the wild west of the IVF and fertility industry for animals and humans, causing loss of genetic diversity and reduced resilience. “Darwin awards” for them all!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
3d

Mother Nature always knows best, in the end. Boys need girls & the girls need those boys too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture