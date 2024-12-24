It’s been a wild year. Thank you for spreading the word about the crimes in Biotech and Genomics. Send this substack to anyone you think has an ounce of curiosity. I try to make it free for all but am thankful for anyone who donates. On rare occasions, subscribers will get early access to information mostly to help flesh out the content and improve the subject matter.

I’m hoping to make this topic digestible by everyone. This is not something that needs to remain mysterious to the masses. The authoritarians insert impressive words and esoteric concepts to convince people the topic is too complicated for the average person and the plebs are best left with trusting experts. Do not fall for this! Anyone can learn this topic and I plan to make that easier. I do not have a PhD in this. I just refuse to be ruled by those who believe I can’t keep up with them.

There is nothing more pernicious than centralizing the control of the money printer. It leads to inflation, misallocation of resources, serfdom and constant war. Evolution by design is a decentralized process. Millions of species evolving according to the feedback of their environment.

These gene therapies are an attempt to centralize control over this evolutionary process, where they can mandate mRNA injections into billions of people and play SimCity on the evolutionary process and the human trajectory. They are entirely incapable of doing this and it is a disastrous idea. The hubris of authoritarians is an extinction level risk for humankind and needs to be dis-intermediated swiftly.

2025 is looking like a year of decentralizing health care and a return to sanity. Many good things to look forward to.

Enjoy the Holidays