Congratulations and thank you from a layperson for your educated and learned intellect, your patience and especially perseverance so aptly demonstrated this exchange with grok, in challenging A.I and in essence because of your unstinting efforts and convictions of belief, aiding and abetting this LLM A.I model to learn and educate itself resulting as you stated the data sets laid out, through the framing of questions asked, from with patience allowing Grok to learn from your inputs resulting the final outcome… that indeed the dissenting papers commensurate voices supporting the same, calling for McKernan et als paper to not only continue to be denigrated or retracted, but for the studies that ostensibly established flaws in McKernan to be the standard bearer for dissent against the claims made and highlighted McKernan.

However the opposite is now the reality, by their own veracity of dissent coupled your sterling efforts leading Grok, in essence informing and teaching, educating, Grok has correctly it would seem arrived at the only conclusions that can be concluded… that not only does it appear McKernan together the efforts now of many others have isolated the smoking gun, the catalyst for this entire debacle, that the data they, Pharma relied upon to “sell” governments the treatment for Covid was deeply flawed, seemingly intentionally so, with the obvious consequence that these companies responsible as a consequence will likely have short if not questionable futures as law suits quite rightly intensify, share prices drop resulting each lawsuit, each allegation to come alleging the malfeasance it overwhelmingly seems has been clearly established in this discourse undertaken with Grok.

Simply put not only is the result over the target, but to use the vernacular utilised toward the end of your discourse with Grok, the result literally “shits” all over the now established arguments put forward supporting the position of the prognosticator's of the vaccine sham namely, the Big Pharma corporates involved, who, aided the plethora of Pharma’s cultivated and paid shills comprised of the many scientists, medical professionals, the administrators in public health, involved in academia, those engaged in the publishing of scientific papers, studies and works, are literally seeing the beginning of what seemed an impenetrable fortress start to be dismantled, to be torn down… every subsequent study undertaken, loaded, for which a similar discourse occasions will be a further dismantling of the fortress in which those so heavily invested in dissing the real science have ensconced themselves…. Personally speaking it is a moment long awaited, the moment when humanity, resulting real science finally reclaims what was so cynically taken, stolen, heisted from us… the best part, it’s the culmination of real science that has enabled humanity to reclaim its science… as it should be, after all, didn’t we have it rammed down our throats by the nefarious actors who pilfered and stole our science during that recent dark period of both humanity and science, that we must trust and follow the science… well, I’m delighted to say in being so directed, something of value at least hit home and many of us are now heavily invested and inculcated into following that mantra to its natural conclusion, irrespective where it takes us… save for this occasion, we are being led to a great place, vindication of the inherent belief by many that Covid was an orchestrated fraud, perpetrated Government U.S DoD, Academia University South Carolina first amongst so many, Science Labs in the U.S, China, U.K, Europe, Australia together so many matriculated in science with their Masters, PhD’s, the Researchers, the phalanx’s of “ologists” , Public Health CDC, NIAID, NIH, EcoHealth, FDA, the Hospitals and Clinics, NGO’s and their gate keepers and praetorian guard, principally the Mainstream Media together the army of Bots unleashed to attack dissent…

In closing thank you … it is heartfelt to state that you have no idea as to how much nor what reading this paper meant to me…. My eternal thanks and gratitude always, now to share it far and wide… the best to you always….just saying.

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

I went here: Grok Conversation / X

https://x.com/i/grok/share/frQcDhslTdEfSWxeODLxAlz2w

and determined that Grok 4.1 is just as I discovered in the posts I left elsewhere under this article -- it does NOT seek for 'truth' outside of its algorithms and programming -- and it flatters the USER. It is designed to make conversation, that's all. It doesn't "learn", it just sucks up to you if you argue your points long enough.

