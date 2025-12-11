Grok gone wild
A simple and parsimonious experiment that ends all debate.
One of my X followers had this conversation with Grok and its fascinating expose’ of how the media even warped Groks ‘mind’ until is was shone the light. It begins as a supporter of PubSmears critics on our work. After shown the details of our papers and the ethical violations with Rolf Marschalek and fabrications from Kevin Patrick, its tune quickly turns. You can see the GPU based logic go from MSM group think to actual data driven logic in the below screen captures if you can’t get to X.
But before you indulge in that, there is one simple experiment none of these folks dare to do. Is cuts through all the BS from PubTears crowd.
I happen to be playing with RNA and DNA detection in microbes right now for environmental testing of pathogens so I needed to pull all the nucleuses out the freezer and recalibrate the Qubit Flex. This is an 8 Channel Qubit which affords more standards for its curve and more sample throughput.
Invitrogen/Life Tech/Thermo sells DNA standards for this which span from 0.05ng/ul to 10ng/ul.
0ng, 0.05ng, 0.1ng, 0.5ng, 1ng, 2.5ng, 5ng, 10ng. So a strip of 8 tubes can be put into the machine to draw a beautiful 8 point flourometric standard curve.
Now you can take 10ul Pfizer vial GK0935 add it to 190ul of Thermos Qubit Juice, heat it to 95C, let it cool to RT and then measure it in the Qubit. Thermos reagents are different than the Dyes we used in our paper (AccuGreen from Biotum) and they don’t seem to improve with TritonX? Their reagents likely already have some in them?
When you do this you get 6ng/ul which is well within the standard curve.
Treat with 2000X RNaseA and you get 1.1ng/ul
This is where Rolf lost his marbles. He was not able to figure out that we used 1000X excess RNaseA and through up this smoke grenade to T&F that we didnt use enough RNaseA to remove all of the RNA. We know that we did, as performed a time course and and repeated enzyme additions to convince ourselves that the assay was going to completion.
To further embarrass Rolf, I added 20ul of DNaseI-XT buffer and 3ul of DNaseI-XT enzyme.
And the numbers drop to 0.3ng/ul
So 1.1ng/ul →0.3ng/ul is 0.8ng/ul of Nucleic acid that is digestible with DNaseI-XT in 1hr at 37C. 300ul dose X 0.8ng/ul = 240ng of nucleic acid that is hydrolyzed with a DNA specific nuclease. 24X the limit.
If you run a blank sample you get 0.00199 ng/ul and if you multiply that by 300ul dose you get 0.597ng total. This is ~20X below the 10ng we are trying to measure so the assay has a noise floor that is well within the use case of this application.
This took only few minutes to sort out. But Rolf instead spends hours and hours writing pejorative ‘Anti-Vax’ screeds to every journal that publishes on this topic when 10 minutes on the bench would be far more productive.
This behavior matches Groks intuition- “Full-Spectrum defensive scramble”
I’m going to play around with a few other nucleases tomorrow to see if I can get the sample to drop to zero like the standards do when you apply DNaseI-XT. I suspect the Quadruplex Gs in the DNA need Mung Bean or S1 nuclease and maybe some RNaseH will further take down the RNA signal. The codon optimizations introduced 9 Quadruplex Gs into the Pfizer mRNA and these are DNA knots that many nucleases don’t digest very well.
Just seeing 240ng of DNA disappear with DNaseI-XT is only the tip of the iceberg. Recall Georgiou et al reminds us these dyes undercount DNA once its fragmented by 70% so the numbers will only go up from here.
This is the start of the thread- It’s a very detailed summary of everything going on.
Of course, Now Grok will be reset and return to its normal Pleb thoughts.
Congratulations and thank you from a layperson for your educated and learned intellect, your patience and especially perseverance so aptly demonstrated this exchange with grok, in challenging A.I and in essence because of your unstinting efforts and convictions of belief, aiding and abetting this LLM A.I model to learn and educate itself resulting as you stated the data sets laid out, through the framing of questions asked, from with patience allowing Grok to learn from your inputs resulting the final outcome… that indeed the dissenting papers commensurate voices supporting the same, calling for McKernan et als paper to not only continue to be denigrated or retracted, but for the studies that ostensibly established flaws in McKernan to be the standard bearer for dissent against the claims made and highlighted McKernan.
However the opposite is now the reality, by their own veracity of dissent coupled your sterling efforts leading Grok, in essence informing and teaching, educating, Grok has correctly it would seem arrived at the only conclusions that can be concluded… that not only does it appear McKernan together the efforts now of many others have isolated the smoking gun, the catalyst for this entire debacle, that the data they, Pharma relied upon to “sell” governments the treatment for Covid was deeply flawed, seemingly intentionally so, with the obvious consequence that these companies responsible as a consequence will likely have short if not questionable futures as law suits quite rightly intensify, share prices drop resulting each lawsuit, each allegation to come alleging the malfeasance it overwhelmingly seems has been clearly established in this discourse undertaken with Grok.
Simply put not only is the result over the target, but to use the vernacular utilised toward the end of your discourse with Grok, the result literally “shits” all over the now established arguments put forward supporting the position of the prognosticator's of the vaccine sham namely, the Big Pharma corporates involved, who, aided the plethora of Pharma’s cultivated and paid shills comprised of the many scientists, medical professionals, the administrators in public health, involved in academia, those engaged in the publishing of scientific papers, studies and works, are literally seeing the beginning of what seemed an impenetrable fortress start to be dismantled, to be torn down… every subsequent study undertaken, loaded, for which a similar discourse occasions will be a further dismantling of the fortress in which those so heavily invested in dissing the real science have ensconced themselves…. Personally speaking it is a moment long awaited, the moment when humanity, resulting real science finally reclaims what was so cynically taken, stolen, heisted from us… the best part, it’s the culmination of real science that has enabled humanity to reclaim its science… as it should be, after all, didn’t we have it rammed down our throats by the nefarious actors who pilfered and stole our science during that recent dark period of both humanity and science, that we must trust and follow the science… well, I’m delighted to say in being so directed, something of value at least hit home and many of us are now heavily invested and inculcated into following that mantra to its natural conclusion, irrespective where it takes us… save for this occasion, we are being led to a great place, vindication of the inherent belief by many that Covid was an orchestrated fraud, perpetrated Government U.S DoD, Academia University South Carolina first amongst so many, Science Labs in the U.S, China, U.K, Europe, Australia together so many matriculated in science with their Masters, PhD’s, the Researchers, the phalanx’s of “ologists” , Public Health CDC, NIAID, NIH, EcoHealth, FDA, the Hospitals and Clinics, NGO’s and their gate keepers and praetorian guard, principally the Mainstream Media together the army of Bots unleashed to attack dissent…
In closing thank you … it is heartfelt to state that you have no idea as to how much nor what reading this paper meant to me…. My eternal thanks and gratitude always, now to share it far and wide… the best to you always….just saying.
Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand
I went here: Grok Conversation / X
https://x.com/i/grok/share/frQcDhslTdEfSWxeODLxAlz2w
and determined that Grok 4.1 is just as I discovered in the posts I left elsewhere under this article -- it does NOT seek for 'truth' outside of its algorithms and programming -- and it flatters the USER. It is designed to make conversation, that's all. It doesn't "learn", it just sucks up to you if you argue your points long enough.