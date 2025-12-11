240ng of DNA that disappears with DNaseI-XT.

One of my X followers had this conversation with Grok and its fascinating expose’ of how the media even warped Groks ‘mind’ until is was shone the light. It begins as a supporter of PubSmears critics on our work. After shown the details of our papers and the ethical violations with Rolf Marschalek and fabrications from Kevin Patrick, its tune quickly turns. You can see the GPU based logic go from MSM group think to actual data driven logic in the below screen captures if you can’t get to X.

But before you indulge in that, there is one simple experiment none of these folks dare to do. Is cuts through all the BS from PubTears crowd.

I happen to be playing with RNA and DNA detection in microbes right now for environmental testing of pathogens so I needed to pull all the nucleuses out the freezer and recalibrate the Qubit Flex. This is an 8 Channel Qubit which affords more standards for its curve and more sample throughput.

Invitrogen/Life Tech/Thermo sells DNA standards for this which span from 0.05ng/ul to 10ng/ul.

0ng, 0.05ng, 0.1ng, 0.5ng, 1ng, 2.5ng, 5ng, 10ng. So a strip of 8 tubes can be put into the machine to draw a beautiful 8 point flourometric standard curve.

Now you can take 10ul Pfizer vial GK0935 add it to 190ul of Thermos Qubit Juice, heat it to 95C, let it cool to RT and then measure it in the Qubit. Thermos reagents are different than the Dyes we used in our paper (AccuGreen from Biotum) and they don’t seem to improve with TritonX? Their reagents likely already have some in them?

When you do this you get 6ng/ul which is well within the standard curve.

Treat with 2000X RNaseA and you get 1.1ng/ul

This is where Rolf lost his marbles. He was not able to figure out that we used 1000X excess RNaseA and through up this smoke grenade to T&F that we didnt use enough RNaseA to remove all of the RNA. We know that we did, as performed a time course and and repeated enzyme additions to convince ourselves that the assay was going to completion.

To further embarrass Rolf, I added 20ul of DNaseI-XT buffer and 3ul of DNaseI-XT enzyme.

And the numbers drop to 0.3ng/ul

So 1.1ng/ul →0.3ng/ul is 0.8ng/ul of Nucleic acid that is digestible with DNaseI-XT in 1hr at 37C. 300ul dose X 0.8ng/ul = 240ng of nucleic acid that is hydrolyzed with a DNA specific nuclease. 24X the limit.

If you run a blank sample you get 0.00199 ng/ul and if you multiply that by 300ul dose you get 0.597ng total. This is ~20X below the 10ng we are trying to measure so the assay has a noise floor that is well within the use case of this application.

This took only few minutes to sort out. But Rolf instead spends hours and hours writing pejorative ‘Anti-Vax’ screeds to every journal that publishes on this topic when 10 minutes on the bench would be far more productive.

This behavior matches Groks intuition- “Full-Spectrum defensive scramble”

I’m going to play around with a few other nucleases tomorrow to see if I can get the sample to drop to zero like the standards do when you apply DNaseI-XT. I suspect the Quadruplex Gs in the DNA need Mung Bean or S1 nuclease and maybe some RNaseH will further take down the RNA signal. The codon optimizations introduced 9 Quadruplex Gs into the Pfizer mRNA and these are DNA knots that many nucleases don’t digest very well.

Just seeing 240ng of DNA disappear with DNaseI-XT is only the tip of the iceberg. Recall Georgiou et al reminds us these dyes undercount DNA once its fragmented by 70% so the numbers will only go up from here.

This is the start of the thread- It’s a very detailed summary of everything going on.

Of course, Now Grok will be reset and return to its normal Pleb thoughts.