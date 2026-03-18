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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
19h

It's a bit hard to follow being that I'm an amateur but so fascinating.

Thank you.

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Creator
11h

"I have not retreated from this fight."

THANK YOU!

Bwsides, I never thought I'd ever write a "ME TOO!"

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