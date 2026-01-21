Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

It’s independent for a reason. The dependent journals are captured . Screw them . Carry on anandamide🎯

Reply
Share
Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
2h

As a retired lawyer, I would suggest those libelers and slanderers might want to talk to an attorney about their liability for Defamation. They have assets that can be gotten to. Clear malice as well, does not help them as defendants. They went far beyond opinion.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture