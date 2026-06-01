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Hilary Butler's avatar
Hilary Butler
2h

The best tick nukers out - are hens. That is one reason why all the early settlers had them on their property, free range..... Ticks are yummy desert for hens....

The eggs are an extra bonus... lol...

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
42m

Just found you.

Curious, can you canvas the CBD Oil and related cannabis products to find which substance mix works best for Panic Disorder (PD). I have been using a full specrum CBD Oil for my PD with no positive results so I am wondering if your expertise might find a cannabis mix that has been proven to work for PD? Appreciate any comment to Jack in New Zealand: themesofjack@gmail.com. Thank you.

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