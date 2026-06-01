Hello everyone..

Ive been a busy bee lately and have had to put Substack down for a bit while we build.

The good news is that Im mostly out of my Fugue state with much to share.

I turned into an AI Vampire and began coding night and day with Claude code as have a few of our colleagues at Medicinal Genomics. My work has been mostly focused on inventing a new way to perform qPCR which I will be sharing shortly.

I know qPCR can be a dirty word to all of those people who were abused by sloppy implementations of it during COVID. Our method will fix this as we have devised a way to get much more information content out of a qPCR reaction.

The work below is where others at MGC dug in. We took our large cannabis genomics database and sicked Claude on it to give it a facelift and the video below will show you some of the new features.

A few I need highlight up front.

1)Alphafold3 protein predictions. We take the variants we find in the plant genes and feed them into Alphafold so it can render the 3D protein structure of the gene and paint your variants onto that 3D structure.

2)Microbiome analysis of any Whole Genome Shotgun cannabis sample.

3)Autoflower, Early Flower, Seed quality, Monoecy (hermaphroditism) and cannabinoid synthase genetics brought to you like a 23&Me report.

4)3 different ways to view the ever growing phylogenetic tree.

Stay tuned..

We have some developments on the PCR front that will change the way you think about Fluorescence and how we can use that to improve qPCR 10 fold. Most likely will be presenting this at CannMed if all the data rolls in as expected in the next week.

Thanks for sticking with the subscriptions through my hiatus.

And yes.. The ticks are everywhere up here and I recently got bit and had to go on Doxy for a while. More on that rabbit hole later