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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
1d

Ground breaking qPCR technique will make it more affordable and easier for private and independent labs to acquire genetic info, as well as analyze, monitor, identify, and do quality control of biological products for themselves .......

and for others. 😎

As Kevin McKernan says: "There are no more excuses for pandemic assays that skip internal controls (Corman et al), Nor for vaccine QC that uses a single qPCR amplicon before injecting billions of people."

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Amy White's avatar
Amy White
2d

Right on!

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