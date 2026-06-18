A long overdue overhaul to the throughput, accuracy and information content of qPCR.

This was presented at CannMed 2026 and received mid presentation applause once it clicked with the audience.

Its was hiding in plain site and I’m frankly frustrated I didn’t dig into this 10 years ago.

This LIDAR does use light but to navigate genomics instead of autonomous vehicles.

Patents are filed and now its time to scale.

There are no more excuses for pandemic assays that skip internal controls (Corman et al). Nor for vaccine QC that uses a single qPCR amplicon before injecting billions of people.