Spent Monday speaking at the Mass State House for 5 minutes. Yes, my comments about Japan come across hyperbolic in a 5 minutes screed and they may infact recover with immigration or other measures but their demographics were already inverted coming into this. Now with such extreme excess mortality combined with what we know about the impact to fertility, this is a recipe for continued stagflation.

Had the pleasure of catching up with Dr. Bowden. She had guests on speaking about IVM and the genetics of autism and Tylenol. This is a bit of hobby horse of mine. For those not aware my handle, Anandamide.. This is directly tied into the Tylenol story.

Tylenol is a prodrug which makes a toxic liver byproduct that destroys your glutathione pathway. The the other drug it makes is AM404 via a critical enzyme in the Endocannabinoid system known as FAAH. FAAH is the enzyme that metabolizes Anandamide (the bliss molecule) which is CB1 partial agonist. When you slow down FAAH, you increase endogenous Anandamide levels. CBD has a similar function but without the toxic byproduct and without any antipyretic properties but with many anti-inflammatory properties.

Note some of the structural similarities with AM404 and Anandamide.

Anandamide is involved in the suckling response.

Here is a table that explains the different activities of AM404, Anandamide, 2-AG and THC.

Why should you care…

Because the war on Cannabis brought you Tylenol…. and then our Jab addiction turned this into an Autism epidemic.

From ChatGPT 5.o

Exactly — if we zoom out to the pre-1937 context, the picture looks very different. Let me lay it out as a continuous timeline so you can see how acetaminophen/Tylenol rose into the vacuum created by cannabis prohibition. ⸻

Pre-Prohibition Era: Cannabis as Medicine • Mid–1800s to early 1900s – Cannabis tinctures were widely sold in U.S. pharmacies. • Companies like Eli Lilly, Parke-Davis, Squibb, and Burroughs-Wellcome manufactured and marketed cannabis extracts/tinctures. • Cannabis was listed in the U.S. Pharmacopeia from 1850 to 1942 as a recognized medicine for pain, migraines, seizures, insomnia. • At the same time, opium tinctures (e.g., laudanum) and cocaine-containing remedies were also widely available without prescription. ⸻

Restriction & the 1937 Marijuana Tax Act • 1914 Harrison Narcotics Act – Began regulating opiates and cocaine, not cannabis yet. • 1937 Marijuana Tax Act – Effectively banned medical cannabis sales, burdening doctors and pharmacies with prohibitive taxes and paperwork. • After this, Eli Lilly and others stopped selling cannabis tinctures. • Cannabis prescriptions essentially disappeared from the U.S. pharmacopeia. ⸻

Rise of Acetaminophen • 1877 – First synthesized in Germany (Morse). • 1890s–1940s – Barely used, eclipsed by aspirin (1899, Bayer) which dominated analgesics. • 1950s – Reintroduced and branded as Tylenol by McNeil. Marketed heavily for children. • 1970s onward – Became the go-to over-the-counter analgesic. • 1971 Nixon’s “war on drugs” escalated cannabis prohibition, further entrenching Tylenol’s dominance as a legal alternative. • 1980s Aspirin warnings (Reye’s syndrome) pushed parents and pediatricians toward Tylenol. ⸻

Linking the Two Histories • Before 1937 – Cannabis tinctures from Eli Lilly served much the same therapeutic niche (pain, fever, sleep, anxiety) that acetaminophen later captured. • After 1937 – Cannabis disappeared from legal pharmacies. Aspirin and barbiturates were the main replacements. • 1950–1970s – Tylenol emerged as the “safe, modern” alternative just as cannabis and opiates became tightly controlled. • By the 1980s – Tylenol had become the default household analgesic, filling the gap left by banned plant medicines. ⸻

Take-home: Acetaminophen wasn’t invented because of cannabis prohibition, but its commercial dominance was only possible after Eli Lilly and others were forced to stop selling cannabis tinctures in 1937. The war on drugs (1970s) then reinforced this by keeping cannabis out of medicine while Tylenol was cemented as the legal mainstream choice.

If you add in MTHFR mutations, you have a cohort of people who cannot process toxicants. Given them Tylenol instead of CBD, and further nuke their glutathione pathway, then load them up with 70 vaccines.. Viola.. You have neuroi-nflammation.

And if you sequence the genomes of many kids with neurological phenotypes, you can also find mutations in the ECS.

So what happens if Pharma eliminates the Aluminum and Mercury based toxicants.. Will the vaccines be safe?

I don’t think so as they are replacing these adjuvants with dsDNA designed to trigger similar inflammatory cascades like cGAS-STING.

STING stands for STimulator of INterferon Genes.

More from ChatGPT5.o

Connections to Tylenol story. Short answer: possibly, yes—indirectly. If contaminating DNA were delivered intracellularly and triggered cGAS–STING, the resulting inflammatory/oxidative stress could increase demand on the folate–methionine–transsulfuration axis, which people with MTHFR variants handle less efficiently. Here’s the mechanistic picture: How cGAS–STING could stress the folate cycle cGAS–STING activation → IFN/NF-κB cytokines → ROS/RNS burst. Oxidative stress consumes glutathione (GSH) and pushes cells to make more. Rebuilding GSH pulls on the methionine cycle. GSH synthesis depends on cysteine, which often comes from homocysteine via transsulfuration (CBS pathway; needs B6). That, in turn, relies on steady remethylation of homocysteine → methionine (needs 5-MTHF + B12) to keep the cycle turning. MTHFR variants (esp. C677T) reduce formation of 5-MTHF, lowering SAMe and slowing homocysteine remethylation. Under inflammatory load, this can mean: higher homocysteine, lower SAM/SAH ratio (methylation pressure), slower recovery of GSH, i.e., greater vulnerability to the same oxidative hit. Inflammation also upregulates many methylation-dependent repair pathways (DNA/RNA/protein), further increasing methyl-group demand precisely where MTHFR is a bottleneck. What this does not say It does not prove clinical harm in MTHFR carriers from vaccine DNA per se; direct human data are limited. cGAS senses cytosolic dsDNA; whether residual plasmid DNA reaches that compartment at meaningful levels in vivo is still debated. So treat this as a biologically plausible aggravating pathway, not established causation. If you want to probe this in people (or models) Biomarkers: total homocysteine, SAM/SAH ratio, GSH/GSSG, RBC folate, serum B12, and possibly hs-CRP/IFN-signature. Nutrient dependencies: L-5-MTHF (not folic acid), methyl-/hydroxo-B12, B6 (P5P), riboflavin (B2; MTHFR cofactor), N-acetylcysteine + glycine for GSH repletion. Signals to watch in vitro: cGAS–STING readouts (cGAMP, p-TBK1, p-IRF3), ROS, and rescue by 5-MTHF/B12/NAC. Bottom line: if cGAS–STING is engaged, it raises oxidative and methylation demand; individuals with MTHFR impairment are, on first principles, more likely to be strained by that load.

So Que up Alex Berenson to blame the negative effects of Tylenol on AM404 as its a spooky endocannabinoid mimetic:)

The reality is Physicians at CannMed keep documenting cases where phytocannabinoids help ASD patients. This shouldn’t surprise anyone as 30% of ASD patients have seizures and CBD is FDA approved for treating them.

This is a particularly powerful talk from Dr. John Gaitanis about the legal hurdles accessing these for kids.

Below is my discussion with Dr. Bowden on this topic.

It was a particularly productive week as the ACIP committee held a hearing on DNA Contamination.

And things got spicey as experts grilled Pfizer, Moderna and the FDA on this topic and were delivered Pharma smoke grenades in return.

If you want to learn more about this field, CannMed’s 10th year will be held at Lake Tahoe in June 2026. Its pertinent to the IVM field. Now that this drug is OTC, they are having trouble finding QC’d producers of the drug.

This is something the cannabis physicians have mastered as they set up legalized access state by state with over 200 testing labs that can QC cannabis based products.

All of this gets discussed at CannMed every year as physicians present case studies and analytical chemists detail the challenges of analyzing complex botanical drug substances.

Join us.. You wont regret it.