Nepetalactone Newsletter
Medical Journals as Gatekeepers
A broken system
Anandamide
Jan 24, 2025

Maryanne Demasi, reports
Medical Journals as Gatekeepers: A Broken System
Medical journals are increasingly acting as gatekeepers, promoting established narratives while sidelining research that challenges the status quo…
Read more
15 hours ago · 99 likes · 18 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Yes, when the journals get anywhere from 50 to 70% of the ad revenue from Big Pharma advertising it’s like the Fox guarding hen house
I wonder if Charles Darwin could get published today.