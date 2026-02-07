Comes a time when the blind-man takes your hand, says "Don't you see?

This paper appeared on BioRXiV on Jan 25 2026

Recall this is the preprint server funded by Zuck Bucks that refused to host our RNA:DNA hybrid paper that is now published and Peer Reviewed.

I’m going to bet this Moderna preprint will get hustled through one of the top Journals despite a glaring smoke grenade in the paper.

The parlor trick rests on the public not being very attentive to Avogadro’s number.

They of course can’t resist opening up their Introduction with how well validated these vaccines are based on the regulatory shortcuts, mandates and liability waivers they all leveraged.

They go on to proclaim that if Biodistribution for LNPs can be validated with one drug substance, they can be assumed safe for all drugs using LNPs! This “Bridging across products” language is code for, once established for one vaccine, we can swap out the payload for mRNA coding for hyper-toxic peptides and superimpose prior vaccine acceptance for future ones. The vaccine industry loves these types of illusions where one vaccine is tested against a different vaccine as placebos are “Unethical”.

If you want to follow where my head is going on this dangerous loop hole, Just ask any AI system what are the most toxic peptides ever cloned into plasmids? Most won’t answer you as you might be a bioterrorist but there are far more toxic peptides than spike that could be snuck into such an assumed safety “platform” argument. Shiga toxin, conotoxins, botox and many of the fungal peptides (Amaitins from the death cap mushroom) that cause imminent death. I’m not going to expand on this as Substack is showing signs of being compromised. Efrat Fenigson has recently posted on her page being Age gated and ID required for her to log back into her account. This happened once she entered Australia and remains after her departure.

Gemini short circuits if you ask it about toxic peptides. A bit shortsighted given the popularity in OTC peptide therapies these days and how easy it is to find these far more dangerous peptides already cloned into plasmids in literature in PubMed

Their results section begins with a bold conclusion.

But this is the sentence that begins the Parlor Trick.

Just looking in the Serum is one parlor trick (they do mention other tissues in their tables but this should be further scrutinized)… but it gets worse.

Here they try to claim prior studies picking up spike protein 200-700 days are flawed and picking up C19 spike despite those papers addressing this? While they try to claim the life cycle of CD16+ monocytes is too short for this to occur, they do not address immuno-privileged stems cells that could be the transfected source of these cells. There tomes of other papers that also find persistence but they ignore all of these (Ota, Hanna, Roltgen, Krauson, Gonzalez, Castruita, Hulscher)

This is where the paper goes straight off the rails.

The most sensitive analytical methods for detecting RNA? Really?

0.00085ng/ml or per gram is horribly insensitive.

Check for yourself at the NEB ssRNA mass to mole converter. The mRNA is 4284 bases in length and at 0.00085 ng/ml being the lowest point on their standard curve sits at 3.728 X 10^5 molecules.

372,800 copies is their detection floor for RT-qPCR!

We’ll this is embarrassingly broken by the Moderna authors. Having made HIV detection kits while at Beckman Coulter… You need get to 50 copies/ml or you can’t get into the market. Maybe they should rename this bDNA assay of their as BrailleDNA assay?

Gemini review lines up with this.

I’m not an expert on the spike protein assays so take Gemini with a grain of salt here. Some slop could exist in this number depending on trimer state of spike and glycosylation status but this is likely to only change the number ~10 fold.

You’ll also note the paper has no RT-qPCR primers or PCR conditions! Just makes claims of sensitivity while trying to snow the readers with many leading zeros on a nanogram number.

0.00085 ng/ml looks really low right? Convert these nanograms to molecules and the emperor has no clothes.

Without any disclosed qPCR methods nor clarity on how they convert CT scores to mRNA molecules, the entire paper is a “Trust Me Bro, I’m from Moderna” advertisement dressed up as a real paper.

Of course, BioRXiV has no problem hosting this garbage as it fits their woke narrative. Papers with far more transparency and rigor get blackballed from the site.

You’ll note, our methods for detection of DNA in Moderna vaccines have CT scores, triplicate testing, 3 different targets, 3 different dilutions (27 qPCR tests per sample) Standard Curves present, transparent equations for conversion, orthogonal methods like Fluorometry and Oxford Nanopore Sequencing, nuclease controls….. etc all public while they claim it’s “not validated”. BioRXIV declined to host this paper on their preprint server.

Granted this Moderna advertisement is only a preprint but when the PrePrint servers start censoring submissions, peer review is grotesquely captured to manufacture a narrative.

This capture also exists with post publication mobs like Retraction Watch and PubSmear. This week we came to learn that the Arnold Foundation who funds these two Pharma hitsquads, have funders who are “Close Friends” of Jeffrey Epstein. Laura and John Arnold are listed in the contact map as “Close Friends”. I don’t know what to make of that connection?

This is straight from the DOJ website. I can’t vouch for the fidelity of this tie as people have found documents in there that looked modified like the SpaceX logo clearly photoshopped onto a victim, likely for political purposes.

But when you consider we have seen this same Peer review capture act before with the same people, the connections tin foil starts to fade.

You merely need to understand the history of Peer Review, Robert Maxwell and Pergamon Press.

Ghislaines father, Robert Maxwell, ran a scientific influencer control circuit much like Jeffrey. If you control Peer Review, you control policy. If you control policy, you can get liability free products mandated…. All with the illusion of safety and 95% pure squid ink when people start asking about accountability.