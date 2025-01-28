Jessica Rose covers this absurdity in her most recent stack.

As Cureus bloviates about the dangers of groupthink, it actively censors papers on DNA contamination the same week they publish this paper.

That is so Curious. Maybe the Cure for the editors at Cureus is to read their own editorials?

They are probably too busy censoring wrong think planted into them by fact checkers with English degrees.

No offense to English Degrees.

To paraphrase Murray Rothbard-

Perhaps the Journal editors should consult a few AI platforms before they gobble down Gates funded fact checker pie. DeepSeek from China doesn’t seem to have drank the mRNA KoolAid. The country largely avoided the scam.

The very first thing it highlights is Oncogenic potential!

Prompt- What are the hazards associated with injection 50-500B SV40 promoters wrapped in LNPs?

DeepSeek-

Injecting SV40 promoters wrapped in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) into a biological system, such as the human body, carries several potential hazards and risks. Here are some key concerns:

### 1. **Oncogenic Potential:** - **SV40 Promoter:** The SV40 (Simian Virus 40) promoter is a strong viral promoter often used in molecular biology to drive high levels of gene expression. However, SV40 has been associated with oncogenic (cancer-causing) properties in certain contexts. The promoter itself can potentially integrate into the host genome and disrupt normal gene regulation, leading to uncontrolled cell proliferation and cancer.

### 2. **Immune Response:** - **Immune Activation:** The introduction of foreign genetic material, especially viral promoters like SV40, can trigger an immune response. This could lead to inflammation, autoimmune reactions, or other adverse immune responses. - **LNP Immunogenicity:** Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) themselves can be immunogenic, potentially causing an inflammatory response or other immune-related side effects.

### 3. **Genomic Integration and Mutagenesis:** - **Insertional Mutagenesis:** If the SV40 promoter integrates into the host genome, it could disrupt essential genes or regulatory elements, leading to mutations that might cause disease, including cancer. - **Off-Target Effects:** The SV40 promoter might drive expression of genes in unintended tissues or cell types, leading to off-target effects and potential toxicity.

### 4. **Toxicity and Cellular Stress:** - **Cellular Stress:** High levels of gene expression driven by the SV40 promoter could overwhelm cellular machinery, leading to cellular stress, apoptosis (programmed cell death), or necrosis. - **LNP Toxicity:** While LNPs are generally considered safe, high doses or repeated administration could lead to toxicity, including liver damage or other organ-specific toxicity.

### 5. **Biodistribution and Off-Target Effects:** - **Biodistribution:** LNPs can distribute to various tissues beyond the intended target, potentially leading to expression of the SV40 promoter in unintended locations, which could have unpredictable effects. - **Off-Target Gene Expression:** The SV40 promoter might drive expression of genes in non-target tissues, leading to unintended biological effects or toxicity.

### 6. **Long-Term Effects:** - **Persistence:** If the SV40 promoter persists in the body, it could lead to long-term expression of genes, which might be undesirable or harmful over time. - **Latent Effects:** There could be latent effects that only become apparent after a long period, such as delayed immune responses or late-onset oncogenesis.

### 7. **Ethical and Regulatory Concerns:** - **Ethical Considerations:** The use of viral promoters in humans raises ethical concerns, especially given the potential for long-term and unpredictable effects. - **Regulatory Hurdles:** Regulatory agencies may have stringent requirements for the use of viral promoters in therapeutic contexts, given the associated risks.

### 8. **Environmental and Horizontal Gene Transfer Risks:** - **Environmental Release:** If the LNPs containing SV40 promoters are released into the environment, there is a risk of horizontal gene transfer to other organisms, potentially leading to unintended ecological consequences.

### Conclusion: The use of SV40 promoters wrapped in LNPs carries significant risks, including potential oncogenicity, immune activation, genomic instability, and off-target effects. These risks must be carefully weighed against the potential benefits, and thorough preclinical and clinical testing would be required to ensure safety. Regulatory oversight and ethical considerations are also critical in the development and application of such technologies.