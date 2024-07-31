An interesting preprint emerged this week that looked at RNA/DNA persistence in Moderna vaccinated people. They deploy a method I have seen before that uses 2 qPCR assay to measure the 5’ end and the 3’ end of the mRNA to assess the ‘Integrity of the mRNA’ or the ‘Intactness’.

A quick search of the manuscript for ‘DNase’ comes up empty which implies they did not remove DNA for these analysis and the RT-qPCR signal should be a composite of both DNA and RNA. This is only surveying the plasma and it would interesting to look at this in monocytes as plasma has many nucleases that can degrade these molecules faster than they may persist in other tissues.

The paper also measured the longevity of the LNPs

So we can see yet again, that the RNA isn’t gone in 48 hours and if this study looked beyond just the plasma it might in fact find longer persistence.

Rebekah Barnett wrote up an excellent summary on the state of the DNA contamination squabbles with the TGA. They have now definitely declared the DNA is of no consequence.

In the same breath, when asked to prove this with their own testing, they delivered 100% redacted lab reports. This is an agency where 96% of its funding comes from Pharma.

This will ultimately backfire on these regulators as I know of people who have tested Australian lots. I cant speak anymore about this topic as its in the hands of very gifted attorneys that plan to take them to task for their overt regulatory capture.

Bretigne has been on the medical freedom fight long before COVID. She’s actually been to a CannMed event in Pasadena and has been actively raising these alarm bells regarding the cancerous growth of the state in medicine for a very long time.

Some of you might know her late, great father who rightly pointed out the morbid hilarity in the fecklessness of the constitution.

It’s important to realize that Moderna doses are usually a 100ug of mRNA being injected. This study is only finding at peak 2.6ug in the 5L of plasma (0.529ng/ml *5,000ml/5L). The plasma is rich in RNases. This paper doesn’t address the clearance rate of the other 97.4% of the injection. I suspect the other tissues have slower clearance.