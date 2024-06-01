This is the most comprehensive presentation I have given yet on the topic as the NCI allowed for the most time. Even with that time I cannot capture the whole picture and you really need to watch

presentation as she covers the VAERs issues and some other mechanisms for cancer related to Estrogen receptors that Maarten Fornernod has excavated from the literature

https://rumble.com/v4yrcve-kevin-mckernan-may-30-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html

Dr. Rose’s video below

https://rumble.com/v4yrp8e-dr.-jessica-rose-may-30-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html

Its very clear to many people witnessing this story unfold that the FOIAs are very productive. If any journalist if proficient at filing these, it would help to FOIA the regulators for any email with ‘McKernan’, ‘Buckhaults’, ‘dsRNA’ or ‘SV40’ in it. Post moronic Morens, we may need to FOIA for ‘MocKernan’, and ‘Fuckhaults’ or any such FOIA avoidant language they may be using.

I think HC has been ATIP’d for ‘SV40’ which dragged in info from other agencies but the FDA, EMA or TGA haven’t been FOIA’d for these terms directly and its likely to uncover other internal communications that differ from their public statements.

We are also very interested in information regarding dsRNA contamination. We are suspect of the assay they are using for this and we have several reasons to believe the dsRNA is likely a problem.

1)The GC enrichment that occurred during codon optimization radically altered the melting temperature of these RNAs and increased double strandedness. More quadruplex Gs and more hairpins. We showcase this in our 2021 Preprint.

2)N1-Methyl Pseudo Uridine DRASTICly increases the melting temperature (Pun intended). This also enhances double strandedness (often called secondary structure).

Parr et al covers this.

3)The Fluorometry data using RNase implies there is lots of cross talk with PicoGreen and the vaccine mRNA. This is a dye that binds to minor grooves only found in dsDNA and dsRNA. Once you treat it with RNaseA, the PicoGreen signal drops 10 fold.

The EMA documents point to Pfizer using an antibody to test for dsRNA. I have not seen any data that suggests this antibody still works on N1-methy-PseudoU dsRNA and this hyper-methylation could readily change antibody specificity. I suspect they want an assay that undermeasures this as the EMA is all over them about dsRNA contamination as they know this induces many complex cellular pathways that includes toll receptors and the entire RNA interference pathway.

Ideally this would be measured with Next generation sequencing methods that are dsRNA specific. These are expensive and time consuming.

A faster and cheaper approach is to use Fluorometry with DNaseXT (Treats RNA/DNA hybrids) & a combination of single strand specific RNases.

Venice.ai is my go to AI platform for these types of tutorials.

We have played with RNase T and RNase P with Hop Latent Viroid detection and very early on used these to assess the vaccines on Agilent Bioanaylzers and qPCR. RNaseA degraded the most RNA but RNase T & P degraded less which implies there is dsRNA in these vaccines. I think the later methods with fluorometry will be less expensive and faster to perform.

Why this matters-

Patent_SUN on X covers this well.

The ratio of these two nucleic acids (dsRNA/ssDNA+dsDNA) may be the key to understanding the adverse events with these vaccines.

None of this needs to make it to the nucleus and integrate for it to be a problem. Cytosolic introduction alone can wreak havoc on cell circuitry.

An interesting read on this topic from

This is an approach to hypothetically treat patients with siRNAs to knock down the persistent modRNA in vaccinated people. It doesn’t address the dsDNA or ssDNA contamination problems nor does it eliminate spike protein which has been detected in patients much longer (245 days vs 28 days) than any vaccine nucleic acid. It will likely use LNPs which is a concern but they point to other LNPs already FDA approved for siRNA delivery that don’t appear to have the adverse events seen with the LNPs used in covid vaccines. Leqvio was a small trial of ~1800 people and we can longer assume FDA approved has any bearing on safety.