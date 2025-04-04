Another paper (Lee et al) forwarded by Anandamigo Jonathan Gilthorpe looked at vaccination of octogenerians (80+ year old) with BNT162b2. This study was conducted in Tyrol Austria where C19 made its way through a convent of Nuns. This is the same set of authors that ran the Knabl study.

Of course this paper was an attempt to assess the risk of these vaccines on 80 years by looking at Antibodies and some DEGs. It’s noble and thorough work but it’s hard to tie these changes in Antibodies and DEGs to ‘safe and effective’.

Just because these old folks are making antibodies doesn’t assure us these antibodies get to the mucosa and thus provide protection. Granted this is outside of the scope of this paper but its a common theme in the C19 uni-party discussion. Researchers find biomarkers that differentiate vaxxed vs unvaxxed cohorts and just assume antibody production = protection.

This isn’t always the case as antibodies are a measure of the adaptive immune system and often the more primitive innate immune system has to do all the heavy lifting with mutagenic viruses. Antibody protection is also very dependent on which compartments of the body are expressing the antibodies. Often antibodies generated with an injection never reach the mucosa and thus provide no protection for infection. Perhaps they offer protection when viremia occurs but by then its too late.

Thankfully, these researchers are very transparent and put all their RNA-Seq public so we could have a look if any scraps of DNA from the vaccine are making its way through their RNA-Seq pipeline designed to eliminate or suppress that signal.

Make note, they used PolyA in their RNA-Seq which will 3’ bias the sequencing. We are looking at the 5’ end of the plasmid and if there is any DNaseI used in their Promega Blood Kit, the odds are thin that we find any DNA.

This is a bit more intensive of a BIFX lift as each file is ~10Gb and there are 115 of them. So I downloaded the first 8.

This time I used fastq-dump SRR[Run#]—split-files to get Forward and Reverse reads to double the reads were working with.

fastq-dump SRR17212568 --split-files cutadapt -a AGATCGGAAGAGC -A AGATCGGAAGAGC -o trim_SRR17212568_R1.fastq -p trim_SRR17212568_R2.fastq SRR17212568_1.fastq SRR17212568_2.fastq

This requires subtle changes to the BWA command as well to accommodate Paired Reads. -t 8 sets the CPU threads to 8.

bwa mem -t 8 ../../OR134577.1-BNT162b2-no-polyA.fa trim_SRR17212568_R1.fastq trim_SRR17212568_R2.fastq | samtools view -b -F 4 | samtools sort -o SRR17212568.bam

ChatGPT4.o is useful for making the BED file which annotates the plasmids on the lower track. Just export your feature file from SnapGene and ask ChatGPT4.o to make a BED file with various colors for ORFs, Oris, and promoters.

I also set the IGV view to only include reads with mapping scores over 59 as some spurious plasmid reads appear that don’t map perfectly and I think they are part of the Kitome.

Various molecular biology tools used in making sequencing libraries have polymerase enzymes that are expressed from plasmids and these plasmids often share common sequences with the vaccine plasmids. Just like the vaccines, these plasmid DNA contaminate the kits often used in sequencing (albeit at much lower levels- usually CTs in the late 30s not in 15-20 range like we see in the vaccines). The Bacterial ColE1 ori is quite common and we can not say with 100% certainty that those reads are patient derived.

The spike sequence is a fingerprint for Pfizer but those reads are mix of both DNA and RNA (mostly RNA in RNA-Seq libraries). The SV40 being a mammalian promotor is not commonly used in making sequencing kits. These kits usually express the enzymes in E.coli and will have the ColE1 ori and AmpR.

We can see putative plasmid DNA in samples SRR17212567 and SRR17212570 and some SV40 Sequence indicative of Pfizer BNT162b2.

This is consistent with the Interferon response they are seeing. What’s very interesting in this study is they have a Covid Naive population that was vaxxed and a Covid recovered population that was vaxxed so they could look at the gene expression differences between the two.

The authors make note of 5 genes with elevated expression 7 days post vaccination in the C19 naive cohort. These genes are downstream of cGAS-STING and are often used as markers to assess if cGAS-STING is activated.

There are another 107 samples to comb through here. After seeing just 2/8 show some signs of DNA contamination, I’m willing to bet there are more overt examples in the rest of the samples. I’ll need more drive space and CPU to take that on but I think the message is clear. We need to be looking for this in the SRA and we need people running RNA-Seq to consider methods that retain the DNA to really understand how much of this is in play.

Addressing this question is very critical as papers continue to emerge that point to spike persistence 709 days out (Yale). This is very long for a protein or an mRNA to stick around and it has many people concerned the spike is actually being chronically expressed.

Here is a more recent study posted by Anadamigo VaccineMole that found spike protein and nucleic acid 17 months later in the cerebral arteries. This paper found both viral mRNA and vaccine mRNA but was curiously void of Nucleocapsid. Their RNAscope probes from the manufacturer claim to be specific for each type of nucleic acid.

Vaxophiles were quick to point out that the viral spike mRNA was also found even though these patients had no symptomatic history of infection and were missing nucleocapsid protein. Considering this vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission and the spike protein is thrombolytic , its a vapid argument for pushing 7 doses into 13% of the Japanese population.

The paper also leans in this vaxophile direction making blatantly inaccurate defenses of the vaccine.

Its like Albert Bourla stepped into the Peer Review and demanded this ridiculous statement be added.

will have a hay day with such a brain fart.

“The table is tilted. The game is rigged. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it”

Let’s hope the new administration immunizes the scientific community of this smoke-screen mind virus. We urgently need studies to understand how much DNA is tolerable in LNP based vaccines. The current 10ng guideline never considered LNP wrapped transfectable DNA. Considering chronic stimulation of cGAS-STING can lead to thrombosis and cancer, we need answers to this ASAP.