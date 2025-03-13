Study Found Here.

We cover many of these misconceptions in the Open Letter to Dr. Lisa Kerr.

They like to claim that some of this DNA is expected and cant be avoided.

WRONG. There are enzymes designed to do this and the fact that they are allowing the Pharma cartel to cherry pick which PCR assay they use to monitor this, enables this deception to occur. They don’t allow this in COVID qPCR used to quarantine you. They only allow it when it covers their incompetent asses.

They will also complain about the more comprehensive fluorometry techniques that measure this, while allowing Pharma to use the same technique to quantitate the RNA. They are way over their skis on this. Their behavior can only be described as retrospective CYA while defending the companies they are supposed to regulate.

In a sane world, the agencies responsible for pulling products should not be the same individuals that approved them.

To put this into perspective for the qPCR nerds… CTs in the 10-15 range for the DNA contaminant. They would call you positive for C19 with CTs of 35. Earlier CTs = Log2 more DNA.

10 CTs = 1000 fold

20 CTs = 1,000,000 fold more DNA contamination INJECTED in LNPs than the viral fragments they can scrub from outside of your body (Nasal epithelium). Yet they continue to claim this is meaningless amounts of DNA.

A few more details on the very transparent methods section. Imagine if regulators were this transparent!.

The group used a Qiagen DNA mini kit. These columns will not capture all of the small DNA in the vaccines. So their measurements are an underestimate of what is there!