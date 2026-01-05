Reached out to both Wafik and Charlotte and they both green lit the mirroring of their papers on Bitcoin and Nostr. Both papers are now etched into Block 931003.

https://mempool.space/tx/2b2c0d0836741a08055366f9dad34b1fff0602a9ce6047017c45407c6d03b6b4

https://mempool.space/tx/a111fa1e506e84e2211a0aee5cb3bf9dc5b54ad4ab628b1f97a6734a7e9d64b4

You can see the

Author |

Title |

Hash |

Nostr link |

in the OP_RETURN.

The Hash is a hash of the PNG file on Nostr so it can be verified as unchanged when ever you download it. Nostr links below.

https://primal.net/e/nevent1qqspu8ctuxc2509sj08knf95xhwa9fvz9rvzmzzzhfxrkqmkpwhkssgcxqpcr

https://primal.net/e/nevent1qqs0cs6ru8cq2cx7wtt6lx8xl7dy4gx736lpyggfgvqwxteq5nsgzvq8wywhq

Some anecdotes about the process for those attempting this themselves.

You dont need your own node but its much easier if you have one. You can get Claude.ai to build you the transactions for you and to convert the PDF file into one long PNG file for posting on Nostr. I use the Primal app to access Nostr and it doesnt like PDF files and neither do I as they often have hidden metadata. PNG files are a direct image of the document without any metadata. So convert the PDF into a PNG with any AI tool. Ask it to make a SHA256 hash of the PNG file and organize you a transaction that has Author, Title, Hash, Primal Link.

Try to keep the text under 500B or you’ll run into more nodes that don’t want to propagate your transactions and a lower likelihood it will be picked up by a miner.

This time I made the mistake of having the 1st paper I was etching at 5 sats/vB but the 2nd papers transaction was waiting on the outputs from the 1st txn. I had the 2nd paper at 14 sats/vB as I realized the 1st was taking forever to be mined.

Bitcoin miners focus their guns are transactions that have the highest fees associated with them so when you’re transaction is a just a few 1000 satoshis they are often overlooked until the mempool is low. You can always pay more for urgency. I aim for 8-10 sats/Vb but you can always check with Mara mining on the average rate at a given time.

I also realized my node was connected to a bunch of Knots nodes which I had to boot off and reconnect to non knots nodes as knots nodes wont propagate the large OP_RETURNs.

# Disconnect all Knots peers

bitcoin-cli getpeerinfo | jq -r ‘.[] | select(.subver | contains(”Knots”)) | .id’ | while read peer_id; do

bitcoin-cli disconnectnode “” $peer_id

echo “Disconnected Knots peer ID: $peer_id”

done

Just to be safe, I also broadcasted these transactions directly to more OP_RETURN friendly miners at Mara’s SlipStream. This bypasses the node relays and hands your transactions directly to Marathon Mining. They don’t mine every block but might get every 20th block so you’re bound to get in within 12-24hours.

I also tried ViaBTC but they wouldn’t take the large OP_RETURNs.

This is what some of this transaction construction looks like on a START9 node. Your transaction has to be converted into HEX for the miners to absorb them. The HEX string after the Echo comment that gets pasted into Mara Slipstream.

I’ll be making a video of how to do this once our next paper comes out. We just submitted another that is in review. The RNA:DNA hybrid paper has bee accepted and we are working through the Galley Proofs this week.