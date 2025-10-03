Abstract

One critical step in the vaccine manufacturing process is the linearization of the plasmid used for IVT of their modRNA. This is of critical importance as residual circular plasmids are much more replication competent than linear plasmids as they undergo rolling circle amplification. The Pfizer plasmid has a SV40 mammalian origin of replication and there is literature demonstrating T-antigen independent replication of SV40 plasmids in mammalian cells. Linearizing these plasmids attenuates this replicative capacity of the vaccine plasmids in mammalian cells.

One defect in Pfizers linearization process is they use Eam1104i as a restriction enzyme which leaves 3 base pair sticky ends. These can be re-circularized in vivo by mammalian cells and should be blunt ended or adapted with non compatible sequences to avoid in-vivo re circularization. One common method to deactivate these sticky ends is to use a dideoxy extention with a polymerase to ensure the ends are sterile. There is no evidence this process was performed in their EMA documents.

Many critics of our work have pointed to the fact that Pfizer performs this linearization protocol so the replication competency of the plasmid should be greatly attenuated. Long read sequencers like Oxford Nanopore, can readily sequence reads that have intact or non-intact Eam1104i cut sites. We performed deep ONT sequencing to evaluate the length distributions of the reads from Pfizer Lot FL8095.

An expanded methods section is available at the end of this post but briefly DNA is purified from the vaccines using triton-X and heat. Oxford Nanopore ligation libraries are constructed and run on their latest 10.4.1 flow cells and chemistry

Reads are then mapped to the OR134577.1 reference sequence in NCBI to obtain a average aligned fragment length of Pfizer fragments in the vial.

Some of these reads are aligned in SNAPgene to visualize their size and annotated components. Below is a 3,914 base pair fragment highlighted in Blue. While the regulators claim all this DNA is under 200 bases, real world sequencing proves otherwise. It should be noted that when

and other journalists ATIP’d (FOIA equivalent in the US) Health Canada they discovered their emails revealed that Pfizer and regulators had no clue how long the DNA was. Despite their documented lack of evidence, the assured the public these long molecules couldn’t possibly exist.

Here is a ~3200 base pair fragment that contains a large portion of the spike sequence highlighted in Blue.

In order to assess the reads that map over the Eam1104i cut site you have to make a concatenated reference sequence as mapping reads to a linear reference will fail to align reads to the cut site that exists at base 75 in the reference genome. Read mappers don’t map to circular references so to simulate a Eam1104i junction we make a tandem copy of the plasmid for read mapping purposes. Now, the Eam1104i site is right in the middle of the plasmid and reads can map to both sides of the cut site to ascertain if uncut reads exist in out read pool.

The figure below demonstrates we do ,in fact, find multiple ONT reads that map across the Eam1104i site, proving Pfizers linearization step is incomplete! Given we have observed 3.9Kb fragments in a low Adverse Event lot, deeper surveying of higher adverse event lots may in fact find full length plasmids. It should be recognized that ONT cannot sequence circular plasmids through its pores so this study will not find them. The DNA has to be linearized for pores to sequence it and in this case, these reads are derived from molecules that failed Eam1104i digestion but were subsequently cut by DNaseI.

These methods will be a tutorial on how to prep DNA from a Pfizer Vaccine and Sequence it on an Oxford Nanopore Sequencer.

It will also go over the informatics required to analyze the data.

Given the high output of these platforms, it is very wasteful to run a $900 flow cell on a Pfizer vial as you don’t need 1 Million reads to sort out the length distributions of the vaccines. 10K reads will suffice. As a result, in these experiments, I will be pooling Pfizer DNA into other Fungal genomes with some control Lambda DNA.

The fungal genome we like to use as a test bed is Psilocybe cubensis as we have a fantastic HiFi generated reference genome in NCBI.

1)DNA prep

2)ONT library prep and modifications

3)Read Alignment.

DNA prep

Lyse the LNPs.

Make a 10% Solution of TritonX-100

Take 600ul of Vaccine (2 Doses).

add 6ul of 10% TritonX-100 to the 600ul Vaccine.

Heat to 95C for 2 minutes.

Spin at 15,000 RPM for 5 minutes.

You should get a bilayer with the lipids floating on top.

Pipette the bottom layer into a new tube and leave behind the LNP layer as it clogs up the ONT library prep methods.

If you Qubit the top and the bottom layers, you will see signal in both so this is not a perfect method to quant all DNA in the vials but its a quick and fast way to get enough DNA to sequence.

Add 2.5ul of RNaseA (Monarch RNaseA -NEB) and incubate at 37C for 10 minute.

Now we need to concentrate this with a modified SPRI or Ampure that is capable of capturing small DNA. For this we need Isopropanol and MgCl2 added to the mix.

For each 100ul processed:

I use 1X SPRI + 1X Isopropanol + 2.0ul of 1M MgCl2

100ul Ampure

100ul 100% Isopropanol

2.0 ul of 1M MgCl2.

Tip Mix well. Incubate for 10 minutes at RT for DNA binding

Place on a magnet for 5 minutes and perform 2X 70% EtOH washes. 80% EtOH would be preferred but I didn’t have any for this run.

Once beads are dry, elute in 30 ul and run 5ul on a Qubit.

If you Qubit after this step you will usually end up with 0.5ng/ul or 150ng/dose. Recall, we didn’t prep everything as we left some of the LNP layer behind and this prep was not optimized to capture everything. Just enough for a sequencing library.

Once you have this DNA you can spike it into a ONT ligation sequencing assay with some other DNA. This kit wants 500ng of total DNA in order for their chips to not be wasted. If you use too little DNA going into this process, you will likely get alot of adapter dimers and failed reads so you need some carrier DNA from another genome to get to 500ng to 1ug of DNA.

ONT is optimized to sequence long reads so their cleanup methods throughout the protocol will eliminate small DNA. Note the 1X Ampure below.

We modify this to 90ul Ampure (1.5X) to capture the small DNA.

The second step of their protocol (Ligation) also has a 0.4X ampure step will will eliminate most DNA below 2Kb.

We modify this to 1.0X Ampure or the addition of 100ul of Ampure XP.

Once you have your ONT reads base called, you can use ChatGPT5.o to walk you through how to align the reads to a reference using Minimap2.

We align against this NCBI based Pfizer reference.

We then you samtools to pull out reads that map to a specific reference.

So that seals it. Pfizer not only cant use a DNase properly, they can’t perform a restriction digest to completion either. At some point Occcums razor becomes a maluble water baloon. All that is required is about $1000 of sequencing. Why bother when your product is mandated with zero liability?