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Chris Buchanan's avatar
Chris Buchanan
4h

Is it possible the dna in the shots was intentional, not just to cause jab injuries, but because a certain person wanted his own “superior” dna spread around? Like Epstein?!

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Wild Side Blue's avatar
Wild Side Blue
3h

Well done Kevin!

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