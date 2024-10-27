There comes a time when the blind man takes your hand… says ‘Don’t you see?’

There also comes a time when the TGA stands for Teleprompter Government Agency.

You pay it enough ‘fees’ and it will read to the public the excuse factory for your ‘approved’ product thereby laundering your corporate malfeasance through a liability shield of unaccountable bureaucracy.

Here we dissolve the TGA delivered squid ink they publicly squirted to cloud the DNA contamination story with sophistry and subterfuge.

It’s long and comprehensive but addresses every fact choke ever found on this fallacious Pharma foxiness.