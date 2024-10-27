There comes a time when the blind man takes your hand… says ‘Don’t you see?’
There also comes a time when the TGA stands for Teleprompter Government Agency.
You pay it enough ‘fees’ and it will read to the public the excuse factory for your ‘approved’ product thereby laundering your corporate malfeasance through a liability shield of unaccountable bureaucracy.
Here we dissolve the TGA delivered squid ink they publicly squirted to cloud the DNA contamination story with sophistry and subterfuge.
It’s long and comprehensive but addresses every fact choke ever found on this fallacious Pharma foxiness.
As soon as you see "misinformation" as a counterargument, it means "we have no substantive way to disprove what is said." Otherwise they would just disprove it; this is a buzzword to relieve NPCs of the burden of accountability.
Anyone with basic observational skills should translate to pretty much every use of "misinformation" as, "hold onto your wallet, because you're about to get scammed."
I read most of it but the knots in my stomach said stop. From my observation TGA’s report sounds very much like it was ghost written. These shots are new technology using humanity for trialling, no run of the mill lab is set up nor educated in what it takes to do accurate testing. Pharma mislead them about the correct way of testing not being necessary, however pharma has a long history of corruption which makes it all the more suspicious that health agencies would rely on pharma’s “expertise.” We talk about the TGA but the same corruption is taking place in every health agency around the world, Pharma is not stupid when it comes to controlling the narrative and owning the agencies, they excel in fraudulent behaviour. One thing in life that curdles my bile is manipulation but I’m really beginning to think that David can’t fight Goliath. Goliath has too many friends in high places. I don’t know where the truth goes from here but one thing is certain, we’ve all in small and big ways given people pause for thought. And Kevin you are a hero. You did everything possible even at your own cost, to help humanity. I know now that Buckhaults results will never see the light of day either.