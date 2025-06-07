Presentation to New Zealand

Sat down with a few Kiwi’s a few weeks ago to discuss what we currently know about spike persistence and the DNA contamination work ongoing all over the world. The story isn’t fading. It’s intensifying as more evidence emerges of these sequences persisting in people post vaccination.

I will be at CannMed in Peurto Rico, June 17 and giving a KeyNote talk at the BTCPrague conference on June 21th.

Michael Saylor is arguably the most influential presenter in the Bitcoin space today as his company Strategy has rapidly acquired ₿580,955. This is close to $60B in Bitcoin. As a result of their BTC treasury strategy, MSTR has become the best performing large cap stock in the world. You will note, Pfizer and Moderna are not on this chart.

Its very likely MSTR will have a larger market cap than Pfizer by the end of the year.

The fact that the DNA contamination story is following his talk, is a testimony to the world waking up to the threat of centralized medicine. Decentralizing money creates tremendous value. We now need to decentralize medicine and Peer review.