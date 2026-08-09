Psilocybe Structural Genomics

We are going to tour through the ancestral history and diaspora of psychedelic mushrooms and see if this data can help inform on a chemical mystery haunting the Psilocybin synthesis pathway.

This work occurred at lightning speed thanks to Claude code.

Last week we were held up waiting for new LIDAR probers to be synthesized, it was midsummer and half the lab was on holiday. We found ourselves sequencing some Psilocybe genomes we promised for a colleague in this summer doldrum.

Fungi are never straight forward genome projects. Psilocybe cubensis is known for making spores that survive the 40-60 meter, 4 stomach, pH 2-3, cattle digestive tract and still sprout on dung after this 5 day corrosive journey. So getting enough DNA from the chitin and melanin rich spores is no easy feat. We can usually do this with bead beating protocols but the DNA is heavily fragmented and only usable for Illumina sequencing. We put 117 of these genomes public at https://psilocydia.net/ and these have become a public resource for the field to analyze the genetic diversity in the US spore samples being sold on line but also a tool to dissect the actual origin of this magic mushroom.

To get DNA for long read sequencers like PacBio or ONT sequencing, -80 freezers, mortar and pestle come into play. Long reads are required to build a reference grade fungal genome and this is particularly important when you are sequencing a suspected novel species. Simply mapping Illumina reads back to a Psilocybe cubensis reference genome can be misleading if the reads actually map to the target genome with only 87% identity. Once the suspected genome is diverged enough, reference guided analysis will miss all the novel content in the new species. So long reads are really required for de novo sequencing ancestral genomes that could predate the Penis Envy Psilocybe cubensis reference genome.

We applied Oxford Nanopore sequencing to a new Psilocybe species (P.natalensis) that may be one of the missing links for Psilocybe cubensis diaspora out of Africa. Unlike P. cubensis, which has specialized on herbivore (now largely cattle) dung and grows readily on grain in cultivation, P. natalensis occupies a broader niche typical of the African cubensis-relatives: dung-associated and woodland/grassland, not wood-decaying. Its lineage diverged from P. cubensis deep in the past (Bradshaw et al. 2026 estimate ~1.5 million years ago for the cubensis/ochraceocentrata split, 95% HPD ~0.71–2.55 Mya): far earlier than cattle domestication (~10,000 years ago), so any shared coprophily reflects an ancient association with native herbivores rather than domesticated cattle.

Psilocybe cubensis (“Cubes”) , suggests origins in Cuba but this is a contested origin story and is unlikely to be the entire history.

This is a subtle but important detail as the McTaggart et al. sequenced many Psilocybe cubensis (2023) and P.subaeruginosa (2024) in Australia. In the 2023 study, they compared Australian P.cubes to U.S. based P.cubes in Psilocydia.net and hypothesized the cubes to have diverged with cattle introduction to Australia.

They published this in Cell/Press Current Biology

However other work from McTaggart finds differences in the P.Subs that mirror pacific northwest wood lovers (P.cyanescens and P.azurescens). A Claude.ai summary of the diaspora below-

The short version: subs is the native, and the Northern Hemisphere is the invasion

The key paper is McTaggart AR, Scarlett K, Slot JC, Barlow C, … James TY (2024), “Wood-loving magic mushrooms from Australia are saprotrophic invaders in the Northern Hemisphere,” Fungal Systematics and Evolution 14:209–217, doi:10.3114/fuse.2024.14.14. Its central finding: Australasia is the centre of origin of these wood-degrading magic mushrooms. The psilocybin loci show high allelic diversity and evidence of balancing selection, and geographically separated populations remain fully sexually compatible despite minimal gene flow since they diverged from a shared ancestor.

They reached that conclusion by studying P. subaeruginosa over its distribution in Australia based on genomic analyses of isolates to investigate population structure and species boundaries, examine allelic diversity at psilocybin loci, and test its centre of origin. The sample was Australian subs plus a couple of Northern-Hemisphere outgroups — Australian populations of Psilocybe subaeruginosa (n = 86), and P. azurescens (n = 2) and P. cyanescens (n = 1) from the Northern Hemisphere.

Very recently, Bradshaw et al published another African ancestor and tried to clarify some taxonomic confusion that occurred from sequencing targeted regions of the genomes (ITS, EF1alpha, RPB1, RPB2). Illumina whole genome sequencing was performed to better cement these taxonomic interpretations.

“We report the discovery of the cryptic species Psilocybe ochraceocentrata, the closest wild relative of P. cubensis from sub-Saharan Africa.” -Bradshaw et al.

Four of Five P.natalensis samples were mentioned in this study as having been misclassified as P.ochraceocentrata.

In order to contribute to this question, we whole genome sequenced P.natalensis we obtained through a spore provider in Massachusetts. This was performed on Oxford Nanopore last weekend.

We had a blow out 17Gb MinION run which turned into a great reference genome (Flye assembler) and aligned these contigs to Penvy (gold standard reference genome for P.cubensis we published many years ago). Claude code brewed up a great comparative genome browser to show the side by side similarities.

It does genetically appear to be a different species at 4 loci compared to P.cubensis and P.ochraceocentrata although species differentiation could be strengthened with more samples and mating loci compatibility.

A very important limitation. We sequenced a single commercial P. natalensis spore syringe (Mass Mycology, batch A072403). Barcoding this one genome at four loci places it concordantly within the P. natalensis complex and ~5.5% from P. ochraceocentrata, so this vial is a genuine natalensis-complex organism rather than the mislabeled ochraceocentrata common in the trade (Bradshaw et al.). As a single specimen, this speaks to the identity of this batch, not to population-level or species-wide variation.

Why do we care? P.subaeruginosa in Australia (P.Subs) are known as “wood lovers” or grow on decaying wood (but not exclusively) and under these conditions appear to occasionally express a compound (yet to be identified) that causes wood lovers paralysis. During a Psilocybin experience with P.subs, you can experience acute but reversible paralysis. Not fun if you happen to be swimming at the time but also a potential great drug for anesthesia.

Below is the Psilocybin gene cluster that is responsible for synthesizing these tryptamines.

One of the most interesting hypothesis for where WLP (Wood Lovers Paralysis) may derive is from the Simon Beck and Caine Barlow paper. Bufotenidine (from poisonous Toads) is one OH group different than Psilocin and its possible that some mutations in the Psilocybin synthesis cluster is adding that OH group to a different part of the ring in Psilocin. This is a rational structural speculation at this point with limited and potential contradictory analytical chemistry for this hypothesis.

From Claude.ai Opus 4.8

The Wood Lovers Paralysis question — where the evidence stands

Wood Lovers Paralysis (WLP) is a rare, reversible weakness/paralysis reported after eating certain wood-inhabiting Psilocybe. It clusters in two regions with endemic wood-loving species: Australia / New Zealand (P. subaeruginosa — the source of a DNA-confirmed clinical case series from Victoria; Silvester et al. 2026) and the Pacific Northwest USA (P. azurescens, P. cyanescens), where the phenomenon was first noted (Stamets, 1996) and later shaped Oregon’s regulatory exclusion of lignicolous species. It is consistently associated with wood-growing species and not with dung- or grass-associated ones. Paralysis after magic mushrooms was first described in 1973 for the wood-inhabiting P. subcaerulipes; the colloquial term is more recent (Dörner et al. 2022). Notably, there are no reports of WLP from South Africa or involving P. natalensis — though this reflects reporting patterns (WLP surveillance is concentrated in Australia/NZ and the US), not proven absence. No causative compound has been identified. The leading idea, on structural grounds, is that the quaternary trimethylammonium tryptamine aeruginascin — or its dephosphorylated congener 4-OH-TMT — might behave like the paralytic quaternary alkaloid bufotenidine, to which it is structurally analogous (the aeruginascin/bufotenidine analogy is the basis of the hypothesis, e.g. Beck & Barlow).

Two findings keep this hypothetical, not established — and both come from analytical chemistry:

The chemistry is not wood-lover-specific. In the Hoffmeister lab’s LC-MS survey, aeruginascin was detected in P. mexicana and P. cyanescens, and — consistent with earlier work — also in the dung-inhabiting, non-paralytic P. cubensis . The paper notes explicitly that no WLP report pertains to P. cubensis (Dörner et al. 2022). So the presence of aeruginascin alone does not track with the paralysis.

The putative active metabolite is not found in the mushroom. In the same survey the dephosphorylated congener 4-OH-TMT was not detected in any of the species examined (Dörner et al. 2022) — it is a hypothesized in-body conversion product, not a measured fungal metabolite. And where 4-OH-TMT has been synthesized and receptor-profiled, its pharmacology does not cleanly reproduce bufotenidine’s (Chadeayne et al. 2020).

As of this writing, the WLP causative agent remains unidentified, and aeruginascin is a leading candidate on structural grounds that analytical chemistry has not confirmed. This is where comparative genomics can contribute, not resolve: a reference-grade psilocybin cluster from a non-wood-loving African relative (this study) is a baseline against which the biosynthetic gene complement of the wood-loving P. subaeruginosa clade (McTaggart et al. 2024) can be compared, asking whether any enzyme difference could plausibly redirect tryptamine chemistry. Notably, McTaggart et al. (2024) report that the psiH hydroxylase is duplicated to up to three copies in wood-degrading Psilocybe versus a single copy in P. cubensis — but they caution in the same work that there is no evidence linking the psilocybin pathway to wood lover's paralysis, and that Dörner et al. (2022) suggest the symptoms are likely not tryptamine-related at all. It does not, by itself, identify a toxin. We make no claim that P. natalensis causes or relates to WLP.

Bufotenidine is a known paralytic agent from Bufo gargarizans and Bufo melanosticus. Other Bufo alvarius (poisonous Toad now called Incilius alvarius and also known for 5-MeO-DMT).

As a safety measure any Psilocybe mushrooms that grow on wood are suspect of this synthesis pathway until proven otherwise but there are no reports of WLP from South Africa.

To better understand this, its very important we align the genomes of these species (Cubes, Subs and ancestral Psilocybe) and look for structural differences in the synthesis pathways that may inform on genetic variants that could drive altered tryptamine synthesis.

Once again, Claude has come to rescue and helped us align these genomes, predict the amino acid sequences and run them through Alpha fold and ESMfold so we can compare the structural differences in these proteins and display them easily. This is preliminary work.

The video at the top of this thread is the structural alignment of a few of these genes between P.nat and P.cube. This allows you to interpret all of the variants in these two genomes Psi cluster in the context of their impact of the 3D protein structure of each gene.

These data are only a week old so take them as an early draft but its very refreshing to load a genome on Friday and have this level of analysis available on the next Friday.

One of the interesting aspects of Oxford Nanopore sequencing is that it often delivers bacterial genomes assembled into a single contiguous circular genome.

As a result, the fungal microbiome came through on this 17Gb run. 60% of the reads were microbiome. Not uncommon as bacteria grow faster and are easier to lyse than fungal spores/mycelium so they can get enriched in the sequencing process. With over 100X P.nat coverage of a 46-50Mb genome, its not surprising to get many fully sequenced microbiome genomes.

This data was analyzed with only a partial snap shot of the data as it was still sequencing so it will improve as we analyze the complete 17Gb of sequence.

Credits

Stephen McLaughlin wrestled the ONT data with Claude.

Caleb McKernan, Brendan Kane, Kevin McKernan, Yvonne Helbert and Juliana Carvalho handled the DNA preps, Library Preps and ONT sequencing.

More resources on this topic:

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