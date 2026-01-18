A few observant readers may have felt relieved by the recent RNA:DNA hybrid paper we published as this shows the KAN gene and the plasmid vector must get degraded 100 fold more readily than spike and thus the SV40 DNA should also be 100 fold lower than Spike. This would be great news as we don’t want billions of copies of SV40 Promoters in every dose.

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news but that is not what our qPCR data is demonstrating and I think we have identified the mechanism

In all qPCR studies to date, the SV40 assays have the highest contaminating DNA content in the vaccines and these are NOT expected to have RNA:DNA hybrids so something else is protecting these region from DNaseI digestion.

The answer lies in a Dental Biofilm study.

I never thought I’d find Dental Biofilms beautiful but how can you resist!

What is fascinating about this study is that they quantitate how poorly DNaseI digests G4 DNA.

97% of it remains!

Keep in mind, the codon optimizations introduced many G4s into the spike sequences so those are protected by both RNA:DNA hybrids and G4s!

The authors go on to use micrococcal nuclease which is a bitch of an enzyme as it digests both single and double stranded RNA and DNA down to single nucleotides and doesnt heat kill.

They even try this in vivo

Surprisingly, they find chloroquine stimulates DNaseI to do a better Job! Are you so thankful for PubSmear burying the benefits of Chloroquine and its hydroxylated derivative!

If you haven’t connected the dots, Plug the SV40 promoter sequence into QGRS mapper.

>SV40 Promoter

CCTGAGGCGGAAAGAACCAGCTGTGGAATGTGTGTCAGTTAGGGTGTGGAAAGTCCCCAGGCTCCCCAGCAGGCAGAAGTATGCAAAGCATGCATCTCAATTAGTCAGCAACCAGGTGTGGAAAGTCCCCAGGCTCCCCAGCAGGCAGAAGTATGCAAAGCATGCATCTCAATTAGTCAGCAACCATAGTCCCGCCCCTAACTCCGCCCATCCCGCCCCTAACTCCGCCCAGTTCCGCCCATTCTCCGCCCCATGGCTGACTAATTTTTTTTATTTATGCAGAGGCCGAGGCCGCCTCGGCCTCTGAGCTATTCCAGAAGTAGTGAGGAGGCTTTTTTGGAGGCCTAGGCTTTTGCAAAGATCGATCAAGAGACAGGATGAGGATCGTTTCGC

It should look something like this…

And give you something like this…

That’s 5 very stable (above G-Score 10) G4s in the SV40 promoter!

Combine this with the fact that the SV40 promoter has a 72bp directed repeat that can hairpin on itself and we have a DNA knot that can’t be processed with DNaseI.

This explains why SV40 also Persists! Thank you Pfizer. You have a vaccine perfectly designed to not degrade the most dangerous parts of your plasmid.

You should hire a new Enzyme team. This is getting really embarrassing.