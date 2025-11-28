Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
12h

Thank you Kevin. You can't make this stuff up. mRNA is pure rubbish; the egos and greed involved prevent these incompetent "scientists" ( criminals ) from repenting and telling the public that they have no clue as to what they are doing - except stealing taxpayer money at the expense of innocent people. The current US administration is complicit - they should have stopped the mRNA madness long ago. Peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Alton's avatar
John Alton
12h

I am under the impression that RFK is compiling a file to determine why scientific research is not published if it goes against the orthodox beliefs. He should be very interested in this type of subterfuge as it lays bare all the dirty tricks in one study.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture