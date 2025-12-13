Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RexesRule's avatar
RexesRule
4h

Kevin, thank you for putting the hearing video here. Makes it easy to find and share.

My goodness, Dr. Mack needs to sign up for your substack articles. Reminds me of the old saying: "It's better to remain silent . . . than to speak up and remove all doubt".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
2h

I’ve just listened to Dr. Peter MCCullough present. Steadfast and loaded with facts as usual.

His message is deeply alarming, the loss of younger lives to the shots is such a horrific tragedy.

Very interesting to hear that these boosters do not have final FDA approval, this is news to me. How they can be on the market and still given out like candy shows the total corruption dysfunction of our government health agencies. I realize some progress is finally thankfully happening. Too late for so many.

While the media stays grossly silent.

And certain states are now rallying around them despite the advice that their use be restricted. The sacred shots and such..

This is an ongoing dystopian nightmare.

Ok, when I can bear it, will watch more.

Kevin, thank you for your persistence with your invaluable detective work. If only these truths could be given the attention they deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture