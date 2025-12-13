My powerpoint can be downloaded here.

I was asked to testify in SC on the contamination.

If you go their website you can watch the whole testimony and witness Dr. Elizabeth Hayes Mack lie through her teeth about the safety of these vaccines and how this warning about DNA contamination is unfounded and will lead to vaccine hesitancy.

She falsely declared this DNA can’t get to the nucleus. This is hilarious to watch as Senator Tom Corbin asks her about cell division and she nearly blue screens on the topic! When you watch her presentation its very clear she is reading a script she downloaded from a factchoker or her handlers. Dr. McCullough holds no punches and calls her our for looking very nervous reciting her script. Her pompous ignorance is a sight to see. I will will post her video last as its the most frustrating to watch as she lobbied for having warning labels that speak at the level of 4th-6th graders because South Caroliners are fundamentally stupid and can’t read. 12% might be holy enough to known what a Plasmid contamination in a Lipid Nanoparticle is.

The LNPs used in the injection are just fine but if you utter their word in a warning label you might wake up the Plebs! This physician needs peer scrutiny and mockery for her elitest and ignorant positions. Im not asking for any doxing or harrassment but she it not just wrong but arrogantly wrong and so confident of her misinformed position that she feels the need to testify against letting the consumer be aware of the risks… and if you dare inform them, please use Dick and Jane language!.

It will boil your blood to hear this level of snobbery and incompetence in a physician who has never even published in the fields shes proclaiming expertise over based on her lethargic review of the fact checker networks fed to her from Pharma.

She also claimed to have witness 100s of kids end up in the ICU from COVID in her care which is patently false and if true would result in overt medical negligence charges.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH eviscerated her feeble ‘trust me bro’ presentation and I hope she is ashamed of herself.

This 50 minute presentation is the 1st half of Andrew Recknagels presentation and then my full presentation. The 2nd half of his presentation is below. I want to thank Andrew for allowing me to interrupt his presentation due a train I had to catch in Boston.

There is a few minutes at the beginning of this pulling up the slides that can be fast forwarded.

And now for the most pathetic person practicing medicine in South Carolina.

Dr. Elizabeth Hayes Mack. Be prepared for your blood to boil over her arrogant ignorance.