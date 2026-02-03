Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
11h

Nice. https://x.com/SciGuardians/status/2018718122245513516

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tim Williams's avatar
Tim Williams
5h

Appreciate your thoughts here. Yeah, it would be good to have them test on GIAB (NA12878) to see what “lights up” there.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture