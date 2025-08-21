Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
5h

This video is dubbed in German…spreche kein Deutsch

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DrugDiscovery's avatar
DrugDiscovery
1h

I did some research on the use of ozone for the decontamination of Cannabis flowers. It did work well for bacteria, but did not seem to do too much for TYM. However, the samples I had available were heavily contaminated. I did not know Kevin was in this field as well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture