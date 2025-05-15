A team in Czech has been running a research project for the Slovakian PM, Robert Fico. I’m very grateful for Robert Fico embarking on this and the bravery of the researchers who took this on.

I cautiously reported on this study before. Not all the data was public at the time. Now a paper has emerged with a new first author added to the team and I present evidence that this author is a saboteur designed to blow up this study once put under more scrupulous review.

The study can be found here.

One common issue with papers like this is many people chose to use DNA purification kits that lose most of the small DNA in the DNA purification process thus underestimating the scale of the contamination.

That indeed happened in this study as it used a Qiagen kit designed to remove DNA under 50bp in length.

This is a minor technical detail in the paper but its important to note that this study is underestimating the scale of the contamination.

A more grave and serious issue with the paper is the overt fraud that was put into the paper at the last minute. This detail was not present prior to Dr. Richard Fleming being helicoptered in as the lead author of the study. Upon his arrival the paper was redecorated to claim SV40 was not found in the study. This is mentioned 3 times in the paper including in the opening Abstract. This WAS NOT discussed in the original work initially posted by the Czech team. It only appeared upon Dr. Flemings arrival as the lead author.

What is fraudulent about these repeated statements is that the authors list the primers they used for qPCR detection and none of them target SV40!

The VV primers listed by Fleming et al are plagiarized from McKernan et al and Speicher et al (Table 1) without any citation to their work. I have no issue with people lifting our primers and using them. I even reached out to these authors when their initial work first published to offer to help in anyway I can. I never heard back.

The primer sequences are open source but failure to cite them is plagiarism. Its one thing to plagiarize a sentence or two in a paper. One could claim its a coincidence. But when your primers are exact matches in length and sequence as primers used in this same field of study before… this is a 1 in a million chance of being a coincidence.

Copying our primers without citation is not cool but happens in the cut-throat world of publish or parish. The bigger crime here is the fact that they lifted these primers from a table that has the SV40 primers in it one line down, then claimed SV40 didn’t exist 3 times while NOT ACTUALLY RUNNING the SV40 primers they were clearly aware of.

So the bread crumbs of their plagiarism leads to a table that has SV40 primers they should have used to make that statement 3 times. Their papers shows no evidence they ran these primers yet they make bold statements about SV40 not being there.

After McKernan et al found it.

After Speicher et al found it.

After the FDA and Health Canada all admit to SV40 being in the plasmid sequence Pfizer gave them.

After Kammerer et al detected it.

After Buckhaults detected it and

After Raoult found it in his sequence of the vaccine which is public in Genbank.

None of this this prior work is cited in the Fleming et al paper. That alone is an attempt to astro turf the existing literature.

So this is a clear case of intentional misdirection and scientific misconduct that was not present in the original publication of this labs work. It only appeared once Dr. Fleming inserted himself as the lead author of the study.

So who is Dr. Richard Fleming?

He is a convicted Felon for medical fraud and has been debarred by the FDA.

He has been known to operate with other FBI raided scientists from PubSmear.

He publishes strawman papers and they tear them apart to poison the well of entire fields critical of Pharma.

And like clockwork, The Pubsmear team is out in full force attacking Flemings strawman paper with their typical high error rate. Here they confuse Dr. Kevin McCairn for Kevin McKernan. These are the typical guilt by association fallacies they practice. Kevin McKernan is not in that Bitchute video.

You will note that many of the vaxophiles can’t logic their way out of a paper bag.

“This adverse event can’t be caused by the vaccine as this adverse event has never been reported for these vaccines.” This tired bromide of circular reasoning is seen in their attack on Dr. Fleming.

“This paper was published in a predatory journal and the evidence that this journal is predatory is that they published this paper.” It is true that this Journal has no DOI number but I don’t find Journal reputation to be a very good purity test these days as the high impact journals are all captured by Pharma and have higher retraction rates.

This particular sordid vaxophile site has dedicated a whole expo on Dr. Fleming highlighting his aspirations to obtain a role in geriatric pornography? Weird, but this author is notorious for ad hominen content and I don’t plan to go verify their claims given Dr. Flemings arrests and misconduct are enough evidence to condemn his intentions and purpose in this field.

The only conclusion I draw from this drama is that just as Pharma has NGO fueled funding to limit vaccine hesitancy through nudge units like Team Halo and the 77th Brigade, we would be fools to think they don’t also have poison pill plants in the movement whose sole purpose is to be associated with the Medical Freedom Movement as easy targets that can be taken down to discredit the whole field. I have seen this time and time again in the last 5 years. These people will at first appear as pioneers and aligned with vaccine and covid scrutiny in order to gain trust in the field. Then they will strategically detonate them taking out the reputation of all people who work with them.

I experienced this on the Corman-Drosten qPCR retraction demand, where authors were added to the paper who later claimed to be virus deniers. This blew up the publication aspiration of the paper as those authors couldn’t faithfully sign the statement of authenticity as they now publicly claimed viruses didn’t even exist and they refused to get off the authorship of the paper. They did not contribute a sentence to the paper and were mere influential names added to advise and review the work.

Where to go from here?

I would encourage the Czech/Slovakian team to divorce yourself from this Chaos agent immediately. You cannot tolerate a poison pill in your program given what is at stake. If these fertility drops are real, we are facing a societal collapse in the next 40 years as our birth rate drops below 2.1. Like Japan, you cannot have a functional economy once the demographics get inverted and the elderly class has to be supported by a less populous working class.

A very interesting transcriptomic study discussing Cancer and SV40 from Dr. John Cantanzaro, Dr. Peter McCullough (@PeterMcCulloughMD) and Dr. Nicolas Hulscher was just posted.

Dr. Fleming is clearly here to smoke grenade and discredit all of this important work. Don’t be a party to his criminal behavior.

I also sent a letter into the Journal to Alert them of his plagiarism and Scientific misconduct but I’m not holding my breath. The Journal got their publication fees and is probably not going to exert effort to adjust this. I take no pleasure in these types of mud slinging events but this topic is too important to let charlatan poison pills derail its efforts.