Nepetalactone Newsletter

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Steve's avatar
Steve
19h

Thank you Kevin. I came to the same conclusion a long time ago. It is not ignorance or incompetence, it is intentional and it is evil. Peace.

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Alcam's avatar
Alcam
19h

Thanks for staying the course and digging into this. Much of the technical details go over my head but one thing’s for sure: I’m glad I gave this $hit a wide berth from day one. Those behind this are despicable greedy scam artists. I hope one day they will get their comeuppance for their nefarious behaviour.

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