An excellent article from Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser.

I will add that the litany of mRNA vaccine Nucleic Acid persistence papers are finding Spike nucleic acids in patients weeks (Castruita, Gonzalez, Roltgen, Krauson, Hanna) to 17 months (Ota) after Vaccination. Nicolas Hulscher, MPH has recent work that goes out 3 years. Many of these papers are using RT-qPCR to find this and they don’t always itemize if this qPCR assay is amplifying DNA or RNA as the technique amplifies both. To itemize if RT-qPCR is amplifying DNA, one simply uses an RNase and skips the 55C RT step in cycling or doesnt add the RT enzyme into the process. To amplify exclusively RNA, one needs to deploy a DNAse that removed RNA:DNA hybrids like DNaseI-XT. Most papers tracking this published before the DNA contamination was known and assumed the spike positivity in these assays was derived from the spike modRNA.

Given there is ample evidence of spike nucleic acid persistence and DNA is known to be more stable than RNA, why are the regulators content to NOT measure spike DNA in the vaccines? They are entirely content with measuring the one part of the plasmid that isn’t being found in patients!

Well, that is not entirely true. Some papers are finding the SV40 and Ori or Kan sequences and I’ve documented on this substack many great papers that have these sequences contaminating their patient data in the SRA archive. (Ryan et al, Chakraborty er al, Lee et al, Knabl et al). However, the plasmid sequences are never a smoking gun for the vaccine as they can have other potential sources.

Kitome contamination (plasmid sequences from the polymerases in the sequencing and PCR kits) to lab contamination as these sequences are NOT unique to the vaccine. Only spike sequence is a fingerprint for the vaccines but they will not monitor that as a byproduct in the manufacturing process as they have plausible deniability when people find SV40/Ori or Kan DNA in patients samples.

This is particularly unnerving when EMA documents disclose that Pfizer has a Spike RT-qPCR assay validated to prove the spike gene is inserted into the plasmid. They will never report the CT score from that assay. They instead expend extra effort validating a new qPCR assay in a region outside of spike to provide the regulators with the illusion of low levels of DNA and the presence of DNA they can always claim came from somewhere else.

I no longer believe this is ignorance.